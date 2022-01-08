ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast Post

Belfast-curious? These homes are on the market

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 1 day ago

(Belfast, ME) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belfast. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05W5zK_0dgPSSMH00

283 Mount Ephraim Road, Searsport, 04974

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Single wide with additions. Interior includes den/office/bedroom on back plus large screen porch on front. Potenntial for a 3rd bedroom or office space.Most windows have been replaced. Heated garage with workshop. Close to shopping in town and to Belfast.

For open house information, contact Michelle Ridley, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149919805)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3N4H_0dgPSSMH00

41 Jesse Robbins Road, Belfast, 04915

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape has so much to offer - huge back yard, home situated well-off the road, 1st floor bedroom, bath and laundry, well-mainatined over the years, lovely landscaping, attached two-car garage w/storage above and dry basement with potential to be finished down the road. Upon entering the home, you'll appreciate the overall layout and flow of the home. The 1st floor offers an large mudroom area w/coat closet and deep pantry area w/shelving. Adjacent to the mudroom is the kitchen with tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite counter tops and newer range and dishwasher. Just down the hallway is a large 1st floor bedroom, full bathroom w. laundry area. The two front rooms on the 1st floor are the living & dining rooms, which are both spacious bright. The 2nd floor offers two large bedrooms with plenty of storage space between closets and storage behind the eaves. Between both bedrooms on the 2nd floor is a full bathroom with tub/shower, single vanity and linen closet. All of this is just minutes from Downtown Belfast - schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Meriwether Gill, Rockland at 207-596-6095

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150489708)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTDg8_0dgPSSMH00

10 Bradbury Street, Belfast, 04915

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A dream-like corner lot setting in-town, with spacious garden area - where birds, butterflies, and bees seem to thrive - around this shingled 3-bedroom cottage and the fully insulated garage; both can be expanded to add square footage if wanted, and garage is allowed to be developed into an accessory dwelling! First floor bedroom with bath and laundry. South-facing Kitchen windows catch much treasured sunlight during winter months. Wood, Cork, and Linoleum flooring. Double-pane windows throughout.

For open house information, contact Marianne Williams, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149520944)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnIER_0dgPSSMH00

54 Wight Street, Belfast, 04915

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,664 sqft Gambrel style home located on a .5 acre corner lot in the sought after coastal community of Belfast. This home has been nicely updated with insulated vinyl windows and metal roof. The first floor has a three season room that doubles as a mudroom, a cute kitchen and formal dining room that leads to a spacious living room. There is a full bath at the end of the foyer. The second floor has a beautiful primary bedroom with 2 more bedrooms and a large bathroom. Call today to schedule your private showing. This could be your next home!

For open house information, contact Lisa Caron, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

Copyright © 2022 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190856)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Belfast#Birds#Landscaping#Windows#Housing List#Real Estate#Interior#Den Office
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
51
Followers
392
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy