Marion, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Marion market now

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 1 day ago

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06feMQ_0dgPOZ6q00

1607 N State Street, Marion, 62959

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,014 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Marion IL. In town. Rural setting. Very well maintained 3 Bed, 1 & 3/4 Baths. Brick ranch style home on a 80'x297' .51ac lot w/ chain link & vinyl fenced yard. Eat in Kitchen w/ movable counter island. 30'x10' Family/Sun room. Whole house standby electric generator. 4 camera surveillance system. Whole house water softener. 1 car attached & 2 car detached garages. 17'x11' porch sun room w/ concrete floor & electric is attached to a 23'x15' workshop w/ concrete floor, electric, heat & central air. It's attached to a 2 car garage w/ concrete floor, electric. Lots of storage, work space & benches. 5'x6' Steel Storm Shelter is bolted to garage floor. UPDATES: Replacement windows year unknown. Vinyl siding Family/Sunroom 2014, Shop Porch 2018. 1 car garage rubber roof 2015. House & 2 car garage roof apx 2012. Helitech crawlspace 2011. Vinyl fence 2010. Whole house generator 2009, serviced 2019. Dishwasher 2019. Disposal 2020. Termite inspection yearly. HVAC systems inspected every 6 months.

For open house information, contact KEITH COULTER, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB442080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANlQn_0dgPOZ6q00

13078 Willow Pond Lane, Johnston City, 62951

5 Beds 2 Baths | $144,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Are you looking for a home that offers privacy and seclusion? This 5 bed, 2 bath manufactured home has been built onto and has 2,112 square feet of living space! It sits on almost 2 acres, with a fully stocked pond. You can sit and relax in the family room and watch the wildlife enjoy your pond. Just off the family room there is a small bonus room that could be considered an office. Inside, the home has been completely renovated with new drywall and paint, flooring, trim, new toilets installed on Nov 6, 2021, appliances included, and the metal roof is only 3 years old. You'll love the split floor plan too! Enjoy the covered front porch or go out to your back deck that overlooks the pond. Grab your fishing poles and claim the keys to your new home!

For open house information, contact JAMIE TUCKER, HOMEFINDERS REALTY at 618-439-2121

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB442059)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBTXZ_0dgPOZ6q00

55 Pond Drive, Creal Springs, 62922

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Need a place at the lake? With a little TLC this could be a great second home getway. Take a look!

For open house information, contact CHERYL WINTERS, ABOVE & BEYOND REALTY at 618-926-6006

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB440570)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVDXt_0dgPOZ6q00

602 S Buchanan Street, Marion, 62959

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Neat, and move in ready. Large rooms, double lot, nice carport, partial basement. Generator! Starter, downsize or investment potential!

For open house information, contact BETH WILSON, PAUL WILSON REALTY at 618-997-1371

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB440715)

ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

