Coos Bay, OR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Coos Bay

Coos Bay Digest
 1 day ago

(Coos Bay, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coos Bay. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

580 N 3Rd St, Coos Bay, 97420

5 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,749 Square Feet | Built in 1954

What a unique & tasteful updated custom home! Huge 3,749 SQFT floor plan, with 2 primary suites, one on main & another primary suite with LARGE walk in closet on upper level. The kitchen has granite finishes. Enjoy bay views from the expansive decking on the main and upper levels of the house. Downstairs is extra living space with a den on bottom level with a work shop along with a very deep garage. Great location, close to everything, but still a private setting. Call your agent today!!

758 Marshall Ave, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Turn key, Fully furnished 3 bedroom,2 full bath home. Enjoy a gas fire place in the comfortable, open living space with engineered hardwood floors and recessed overhead lighting. Beautiful kitchen with gas range & all stainless steel appliances included. Primary bedroom has 2 closets w/custom shelving & ensuite bathroom. Two more bedrooms & a full bathroom, separate laundry area (W/D incl), insulated garage, private garden area & easy to maintain landscaping.

962 S 10Th St, Coos Bay, 97420

4 Beds 2 Baths | $409,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Extremely clean mid-century home with an abundance of room for everyone! Gorgeous original hardwood floors upstairs & new carpet upstairs installed in 2021. Large main bedroom and a HUGE bonus room downstairs with endless possibilities. Great potential for dual living. Extra shop/ storage space downstairs for hobbies or projects. Back gate leads to private alleyway which is extremely convenient for a boat or RV access in the oversized back yard. Extra space downstairs could be used as additional bedrooms.

000 Hwy 101 #503, North Bend, 97459

1 Bed 1 Bath | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 2016

PRIVATE ATV DUNE ACCESS PROPERTY ALONG THE PACIFIC OCEAN! Invite your family & friends for beach camping fun on the dunes with 12 RV sites. After a day of cruising the dunes gather around the custom-designed fireplace positioned in the common area with 1bd, 1ba, loft, outdoor fire pit, ATV wash station, two storage containers plus a seasonal creek all on 2+ acres including scenic sunsets. Super rare opportunity, don't let this one pass by. Must see Vimeo drone video. Buyer to verify information.

ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

