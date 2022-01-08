Top homes for sale in Wilmington

(Wilmington, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wilmington. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4740 Oyster Reef Run Unit 18, Wilmington, 28405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $323,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in None

The is a modern 3 bedroom townhome design That gives you room to grow with plenty of style. Your new home is built with an industry leading Home Is Connected Smart Home Package that keeps you connected with the people and place you value most. Features include an oversized bedroom suite plus two incredible secondary bedrooms with extra storage. The main level is an open concept layout perfect for entertaining family and friends with a spacious kitchen, casual dining area and a large family Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa!

For open house information, contact The Townes at Lewis Creek D.R. Horton - Wilmington

4690 Wildaire Lane Lot 62, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,490 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa!

For open house information, contact Ibis Landing D.R. Horton - Wilmington

7422 Sea Lilly Lane, Wilmington, 28409 6 Beds 8 Baths | $7,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,317 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to Sea Lilly Lane! Imagine a private, spacious oasis nestled within a gated private community with over 1000 palm trees on a drive of cobblestone pavers to enter a scenic and breathtaking luxury estate with glorious views of the intracoastal waterway. Designed by nationally acclaimed architect Hayward Newkirk of Wilmington, NC, welcome to your private paradise where memories are cherished! Sea Lilly Lane is truly spectacular and nestled on nine acres of manicured grounds with tropical plants, a private pond, and a 20ft. bronze marlin seemingly leaping from the water. This 8317 sq ft resort styled estate is privacy at it's best with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway and a tropical styled setting. The living quarters include a luxurious main residence, a separate guest house, and a pool house for entertaining guests. Below the living quarters your six car garage is temperature controlled to pamper the best of your exotic treasures. Additional amenities include a helipad for private arrival, three par 3 holes 50/100/150 to tune your game, a lighted and irrigated professional clay tennis court, lighted basketball court, and a beautiful heated Olympic size salt water swimming pool on exceptional manicured grounds. The exterior of the home has stained cypress siding, cedar shake roof, and copper gutters. Steel beams were used to frame the structure with sheer wall construction. Imported hardwood floors and cypress trim flow through the home and each of the 3 kitchens have top of the line appliances. Each room has waterway views !With special designed fixtures and chandeliers throughout the home, wine cellars, sauna, and a full gym, this home is truly special. You can imagine entertaining your family and guests on beautiful decks and the sound of gurgling brooks cascading around you or having a perfect party on the extended and lighted deck over the water where the views at dusk are breath taking. This home is truly special!

For open house information, contact Diane M Castro-Perez, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage - Jacksonville at 910-353-5100

236 Windy Woods Way Lot 18, Wilmington, 28401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Your new Cali is a stunner and one of the most popular ranch plans that we offer. You will enjoy 4 bedrooms on one level, a light and bright kitchen, dining and family room that incorporates an open design. Your owner suite, separate from the other bedrooms, includes a generous shower and walk in closet. Enjoy the coastal breezes on your covered back porch. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa!

For open house information, contact Windy Woods D.R. Horton - Wilmington