Tallahassee, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Tallahassee

 1 day ago

(Tallahassee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tallahassee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5606 Fletcher Oaks, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 3 Baths | $358,519 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Permanent Model - Not For Sale. New homes on Pedrick Road! Premier's new Alexis floor plan offers incredible never-before-seen features! This community is surrounded by open green space, walking trails, and lake access. Includes quartz counter top, floating shelves in kitchen and living room, and several other features. See upgrade list attached for more information. Ready for viewing. Lot size and measurements approximate. Upgrades included in interior renderings.

Copyright © 2022 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-315620)

2020 Continental, Tallahassee, 32304

1 Bed 1 Bath | $65,000 | Condominium | 710 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Occupied*** Min 24 hour notice required for showings. Great opportunity for investors! Tenant already in place in this well maintained, professionally managed condo, leased through August of 2022. Upstairs/ end unit with tile throughout except new carpet in bedroom. Condo has in unit private washer and dryer. Close to pool/ clubhouse and pet/picnic areas. Convenient to FSU, FAMU and TCC as well as many restaurants, shopping and parks. A quiet, pet friendly community, complete with a large pool and multiple pet and picnic areas. Condo fees include water, sewer, trash, roof and exterior maintenance, community pool and common area maintenance /access.

480 Teal, Tallahassee, 32308

3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Townhouse | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Centrally located, this townhouse lives like a single family home. The home receives tons of natural light from the central skylight, and has upgrades galore. This home features new flooring throughout the entire 1st floor and brand new appliances in the kitchen, as well as Granite counter tops. This home also includes a fenced in backyard, wood burning fireplace, butlers nook, private yard, and covered deck. Downstairs A/C replaced 2021 & upstairs unit on Bi-annual maintenance plan. This in town gem won't last long!

2443 Ludmila, Tallahassee, 32303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction home in the North West area of Tallahassee. Snuggled in a culdesac off Ludmila Lane. 3/2 with 2 car garage.


