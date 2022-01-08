Take a look at these homes on the market in Baton Rouge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Baton Rouge, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baton Rouge. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wphau_0dgPNQ8600

3000 July, Baton Rouge, 70808

1 Bed 1 Bath | $88,000 | Single Family Attached | 719 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Perfect one bedroom one bath apartment! Located just outside the North Gates of LSU, Community amenities include 2 pools, state of the art fitness facility, New Orleans style courtyards, clubhouse, game room, BBQ areas, landscaping, and fountains. MOTIVATED SELLER!!

For open house information, contact Bobby Lauricella, Keller Williams Realty Premier Partners at 225-664-1911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsSVq_0dgPNQ8600

2425 Rhododendron Ave, Baton Rouge, 70808

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,937 Square Feet | Built in None

CALLING ALL INVESTORS.....RENOVATE ME! RENOVATE ME! Great Garden District Location, home is fully gutted and rooms reconfigured. Needs a major overhall, from roof to HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Has a large open layout. Huge Master Bedroom with Large Ensuite bath has and extra large walk-in-closet that is the size of a room 11.9x9.11. New addition of cover patio 15.3x12.3. Huge upside profit potential!!!!

For open house information, contact Natasha Amaya Engle, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners at 225-768-1800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZA5P_0dgPNQ8600

2118 Albizia Ct, Baton Rouge, 70808

3 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Cagley Homes does it again! Exquisite transitional style new construction in Rouzan! Abundance of quality finishes with Cagley. Custom details throughout are a must see. The Rouzan lifestyle is taking off! The community offers a children's playground, outdoor fitness trail, pool and clubhouse along with a new library, Sprouts grocery store, and restaurants. Estimated completion date is Fall 2022.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Cagley, Keyfinders Team Realty at 225-408-5932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm1ih_0dgPNQ8600

13923 Oak Tree Dr, Baton Rouge, 70818

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great home located in highly sought after Central School District. Freshly painted with wonderful floors. This perfect three bedrooms with two baths has a great fireplace in the living room and an amazingly spacious backyard with a welcoming entertaining area. Covered carport attached to the home, separate laundry room and so very much more to offer. Situated in an established quiet neighborhood minutes from shopping, schools, and all that the wonderful Central area has to offer. Will not last long, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Matthew Hays, eXp Realty at 225-412-9982

