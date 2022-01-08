House hunt Bakersfield: See what’s on the market now

(Bakersfield, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bakersfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

612 Lincoln, Bakersfield, 93308 1 Bed 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This is a great Investment opportunity. This lot has two houses. 2 Monthly Rents!!!!Please make a appointment and come check them out.

For open house information, contact Ulices Melendez, Alliance Real Estate and Multi Services at 661-549-6969

935 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, 93305 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1961

You will love this charming condo with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bath and an oversized two car garage. This property features a formal living room with a cozy fireplace, a separate family room with formal dining area and a lovely kitchen with breakfast bar. There is newer plumbing and plenty of storage space throughout. The spacious master bedroom offers two closets, a full bathroom with an upgraded shower and sky light. There is a private patio and access to a community pool.

For open house information, contact Jon Busby, The Busby Team Miramar International - Mill Rock at 661-410-7355

2931 Q Street, Bakersfield, 93301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in the heart of Bakersfield. This home is on a corner lot with RV parking and a large fenced in yard perfect for family gatherings. This home parcel is zoned R3 and can be converted relatively easily into a duplex or triplex. Home is elevated on a perimeter foundation that is secured to bedrock. Concrete stairs provide access to three separate entrances. Did I mention that this home has a brand new roof!

For open house information, contact Nicholas Megazzi, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

126 Decatur Street, Bakersfield, 93308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Two Houses on one Lot!!! Front house is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, back home is one bedroom , one bath. Each home has it's own private yard!!! Each home has it's own entrance. Each home has it's own electric and gas meters!!! Take a look at them! This might be just what you need!!!

For open house information, contact Jose Zepeda, JZ Realty at 661-398-8000