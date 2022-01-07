ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Always Tried To 'Outshine' Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana

Business Times
Business Times
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle remains at the center of controversies despite being no longer a working royal. She and Prince Harry exited the British Monarchy in their bid to live a more private life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vAzR_0df57aTX00
Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters

But, the spotlight seemingly never left them as they have continued to establish their new roles outside the United Kingdom.

Recently, she made the headlines once again after an author, who received an OBE honor from Queen Elizabeth II, threw new accusations toward her. Barbara Taylor Bradford told the Daily Mail that the Duchess of Sussex "tried, and failed, to "outshine" the British Monarch during her time in the Royal Firm.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 63

Velma813
5d ago

Off course the Nutmeg will make sure that everyone is looking at Her and that's why she's the Founder and CEO of the Pinocchios Club 🤥

Reply
71
Mary Beth
4d ago

She tried to out shine the royal family and failed.. then she tried to out shine many top A celebrities in Hollywood and failed.. now they are selling their mansion .. having a failed prince in tow is not working out for her.

Reply
29
Donovan Mack
4d ago

she just thought she was better than them. and wanted to be the favorite.never would that happen. nobody could outshine Princess Diana. Catherine is coming in close.

Reply
28
Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's 'mask slipped' to show 'hostile behaviour' in an unearthed 2016 interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry, body language expert claims

A body language expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex displayed 'hostile behaviour' in an interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry. In the unearthed clip, Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million California mansion having stepped back from royal duty, can be seen chatting with host Ruben Jay in 2016 ahead of a mid-season premiere of the programme.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Taylor Bradford
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The British Monarchy#The Royal Firm
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Business Times

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy