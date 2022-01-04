These houses are for sale in Pittsfield

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PITTSFIELD, IL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pittsfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Pittsfield listings:

36732 180Th Ave, Pittsfield, 62363

2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1900

BURSTING WITH POTENTIAL! This 2 Bed, one-bath home sits in rural Pike County, IL. This home has a 1476 sq. ft. 16x24 one-car detached garage. Sizeable open kitchen with an island. The kitchen has ample cabinetry and counter space. The fridge, stove, and window coverings will convey with the home A 15x19 large master bedroom. A must-see for the price-conscious buyer.

For open house information, contact Richard Smith, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11033960)

226 S Monroe St, Pittsfield, 62363

5 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,612 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Plenty of space for everyone in this five-bed, two-bath home. This Beautiful two-story house is in the heart of Pittsfield. When entering the home, you will find a stunning staircase and beautiful original woodwork throughout the home. On the first floor, you have one bedroom, one bath, and a formal dining room. The second floor has four bedrooms and one full bath. Partial unfinished basement and one car detached garage. The stove and dishwasher will convey to the home. This stunning home makes an impact from the minute you lay eyes on it.

For open house information, contact Richard Smith, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025685)

