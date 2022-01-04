Take a look at these homes on the market in Williams

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Williams, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Williams than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZ8lT_0dcWvZDY00

1482 W Maverick Lane, Williams, 86046

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Whether you're looking for a full time home or a place to escape to the high country, this home in Junipine Estates is waiting for you! Located on 1 acre completely fenced in Junipine Estates...one of the only a handful of developments off Rt 64 with county maintained roads for year round access. Private setting yet only 15 minutes from Williams and less than an hour to Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon! Roof replaced in Summer of 2019. Three outbuildings with power! Plus carport! Covered and enclosed front porch! Close to the Kaibab Natl Forest as well so bring all the toys! Tons of wildlife and open space in this part of Northern AZ. Well maintained and ready to move in! No HOA! Propane tank is also seller owned so no yearly lease fees as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrxjL_0dcWvZDY00

189 W Eagle Nest Road, Williams, 86046

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,477 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This is truly a log cabin period home built in 2007 creating a old West lifestyle but with modern features. The furnishes are antique and reinforce the home's character. Forced hot air propane gas system is supplemented with three wood burning stone fireplaces. The log detail in this custom home sets the mood for relaxation. The cool Northern Arizona climate and insulated construction of full logs provides relief from the Phoenix Valley summer heat. The property includes 10 acres with a detached two car garage, 5,000 gallon water storage tank. Although a hauled water area scheduled deliveries are readily available. Views of mountains and trees from every window and a large covered patio viewing to the East. All weather access to the property and only a short drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1f6W_0dcWvZDY00

184 Royal Troon Drive, Williams, 86046

4 Beds 3 Baths | $739,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Own this gorgeous new build in the heart of Highland Meadows. Constructed by Mountain Town Homes, LLC. This home features soaring living room ceilings, 3 car attached garage, premium finishes, real wood floors, split floor plan, huge kitchen, and so much more. Hurry! There is still time for buyer to make selections like cabinets, countertops, flooring, tile and fixtures! Projected completion date is March 1, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aosIJ_0dcWvZDY00

168 Fairway Drive, Williams, 86046

4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2021

FOR COMPS ONLY

