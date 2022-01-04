Homes for sale in Port St Joe: New listings

(PORT ST JOE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Port St Joe area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

455 Duval St, Port St. Joe, 32456 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Home is located within walking distance to St. Joe Bay, 2 Bedroom 1 bath. Fenced-in backyard with shed and outside shower. Home needs work.

445 Floating Bridge Rd, Overstreet, 32456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $348,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Intracoastal Front at Overstreet, FL. Brick home in a beautiful setting. This 3BR/2B brick home with 1,260 SF living area sits on 5.44 Acres. More than 500+ feet of Intracoastal Frontage. The front door faces the intracoastal and the screen porch faces Floating Bridge Rd. In the past 3 years new roof, new septic, and AC. There is also a dehumidifier and air cleaner. The bathrooms need to have plumbing replaced. The floors are concrete with a finish that is similar to aTerrazzo look. Large yard with mature trees and views of nature. Plenty of room for boat, RV, etc. There is an additional electric connection for RV parking. The house sits in the X Flood Zone. There is a Corp of Engineers spoilage easement on the intracoastal. Buyer verify if important. Neighboring lot for sale also MLS 309623. Video link https://youtu.be/Ji-2dvwGY8M

3637 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, 32456 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,953 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This stunning four bedroom, three and a half bath, gulf front, home located on the beautiful Cape San Blas comes fully furnished with a rental history of over $150K GRI in 2021.

7243 Dahlia St, Wewahitchka, 32465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Updated modular home in desirable White City! This kitchen renovation delivered Oak cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range! Enjoy meals in the formal dining or breakfast nook off the kitchen. The living and dining areas are in the center of the home and offer a wood burning fireplace with rear sliding glass doors. The master bedroom is to die for with barn doors over the closet & a separate cypress linen closet. The full master bath features a large jetted tub & step in shower. The additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home & of ample size. The updated guest bath features a custom vanity with countertop sink. The back yard is privacy fenced with a fire pit and storage building. White City is known for its proximity to Port St Joe & boat ramp to the Intracoastal Waterway! 3rd br not photo'd.

