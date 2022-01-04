Take a look at these homes on the Liberty market now

(Liberty, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Liberty. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

153 E Broadway, Monticello, 12701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 694 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Motivated Seller! Highway Commercial zoned, one bedroom, one bath in the heart of Monticello. It can be sold as part of a larger transaction along with 137 E Broadway and/or 151 E Broadway (MLS #'s 6131713 & 6131715). This property is currently tenant occupied so the utilities listed as well as rooms are a best estimate. Only exterior photos are available at this time. To show the house it is necessary to have at least 48 hrs notice.

151 E Broadway, Monticello, 12701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1940

MOTIVATED SELLER! Whether it is your first home or you are an investor looking for rental income, this home is a great opportunity for you. It is highway commercial zoned and features 3BR, 2BA. It can be sold as part of a larger transaction along with 137 E Broadway and/or 153 E Broadway (MLS #'s 6131713 & 6131716). It is currently occupied by tenants and will need at least 48 hr notice to show. All home details are filled out from publicly available information and should be confirmed by the buyer's agent.

Pump Station Rd, Liberty, 12754 5 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Make this your new Oasis! 10k sqft Lot!! Large Single fam, converts to 2 fam!!! 1638 sqft! Great income potential of $2000 per month as a one fam rental! This property can easily make $3000 per month as a 2 fam rental! Luxury 5 beds, 2.5 bath New Renovation! You will love it! 347 2281946! New Plumbing! 1,700 sqft home! Updated Electrical, light fixtures, Chandeliers, New kitchen, baths, flooring, & siding. 1st fl Master w JACUZZI! Large attic, Stand up basement. 90 mins from Ny, In the beautiful Catskills! Close to Resort World Casino in Monticello, Wal- Mart, Home Depot, and Marshalls! Excellent location off the Ny- 17 and exit 100. Easy access to Highways including Route 52 and 55. Home is located on a dead -end road. Another plus is that the home is located in the town, so there are no Village taxes! Near the Liberty Beer World. 3 mins from Shoprite, Wal-greens. Municipal Water and Sewer and a Very powerful heating system throughout the home. Upgraded 200M Electric unit! Make this your new Oasis! 10k sqft Lot!! Large Single fam, converts to 2 fam!!! Great income potential of $2000 per month as a one fam rental! This property can easily make $3000 per month as a 2 fam rental! Luxury 5 beds, 2.5 bath New Renovation! New Plumbing. Electrical, light fixtures, Chandeliers, New kitchen, baths, flooring, & siding. 1st fl Master w JACUZZI! Large attic, Stand up basement. 90 mins from Ny, In the beautiful Catskills! Close to Resort World Casino in Monticello, Wal- Mart, Home Depot, and Marshalls! Excellent location off the Ny- 17 and exit 100. Easy access to Highways including Route 52 and 55. Home is located on a dead -end road. Another plus is that the home is located in the town, so there are no Village taxes! Near the Liberty Beer World. 3 mins from Shoprite, Wal-greens. Municipal Water and Sewer and a Very powerful heating system throughout the home. Upgraded 200M Electric unit! Delivered Vacant! Enjoy the Peace and get away from City hustle and bustle. Delivered Vacant! Enjoy the Peace and get away from City hustle and bustle.

99 Park Drive, Livingston Manor, 12768 2 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Cozy cottage at Hunter Lake with lake views and lake rights. Two bedrooms/ one bath with electric heat and wood burning stove. Enjoy the lake, which is a motorboat lake and nearby, trendy Livingston Manor.

