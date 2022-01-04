ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Homes for sale in Sidney: New listings

Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 2 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Looking for a house in Sidney? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Sidney listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3GFz_0dcWuXPt00

311 2Nd Ave Se, Sidney, 59270

3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Classic Home with a Modern Twist! All the work has been done! This cute 3 bedroom has tons of updates, new kitchen, new full bath, and character everywhere. The detached 2 car garage also has a permitted studio apartment with a 3/4 bath and a kitchen. The basement family room is ready for any family fun. Beautifully fenced yard and conveniently located right downtown, this home is ready to be yours, listed for $275,000.00, call for an appointment.

For open house information, contact Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate at 406-433-3010

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025426)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfQps_0dcWuXPt00

503 2Nd St Se, Sidney, 59270

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 420 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Two rental properties at an affordable price. The front house has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The studio apartment in back, has a 3/4 bathroom. All appliances stay with both rentals. There have been updates to both units. Call today to get into the rental business, listed for $115,000.00.

For open house information, contact Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate at 406-433-3010

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025162)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOkEV_0dcWuXPt00

2816 Niehenke Drive, Sidney, 59270

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This recently constructed home is situated near the Sidney Country Club in NW Sidney. The home offers over 1,800 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The home has a recently stained deck, new gutters, downspouts and steel siding all on a 8,700 square foot lot. This home is a must see! Contact our office today!

For open house information, contact Justin Jones, Nick Jones Real Estate at 406-433-4445

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11032240)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, MT
Sidney, MT
Business
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Mt#Classic Home
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
38
Followers
357
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy