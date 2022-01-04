Homes for sale in Sidney: New listings

(SIDNEY, MT) Looking for a house in Sidney? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

311 2Nd Ave Se, Sidney, 59270 3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Classic Home with a Modern Twist! All the work has been done! This cute 3 bedroom has tons of updates, new kitchen, new full bath, and character everywhere. The detached 2 car garage also has a permitted studio apartment with a 3/4 bath and a kitchen. The basement family room is ready for any family fun. Beautifully fenced yard and conveniently located right downtown, this home is ready to be yours, listed for $275,000.00, call for an appointment.

503 2Nd St Se, Sidney, 59270 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 420 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Two rental properties at an affordable price. The front house has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The studio apartment in back, has a 3/4 bathroom. All appliances stay with both rentals. There have been updates to both units. Call today to get into the rental business, listed for $115,000.00.

2816 Niehenke Drive, Sidney, 59270 3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This recently constructed home is situated near the Sidney Country Club in NW Sidney. The home offers over 1,800 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The home has a recently stained deck, new gutters, downspouts and steel siding all on a 8,700 square foot lot. This home is a must see! Contact our office today!

