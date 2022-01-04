Check out these Medway homes on the market

(Medway, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Medway. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

None, Millinocket, 04462 4 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Experience the memories and adventures created on Cedar Lake offering crystal clear waters, a sandy beach for swimming, kayaking, boating, fishing, paddle boarding, etc. The lake has close to 700 acres and is home to brook trout, salmon, and perch. A spacious cottage offering a kitchen, dining, living room, bath plus two bedrooms on the first level. The second level offers two more bedrooms, a sleeping loft plus a bath. A Rinnai heater keeps the chill off on the cooler days late into the fall season. Lakefront and side deck with plenty of room for grilling or just relaxing. Nestled at water’s edge the view is mesmerizing, calming, and connects one to the important things in life…nature, family, & friends. An excellent location for the outdoor enthusiasts with trail access direct from the property.White water rafting & kayaking, hiking, wildlife viewings in the Katahdin Region along with the 100 mile wilderness of the Appalachian Trail. An endless variety of lakes, rivers, ponds, & streams for the avid fisherman or adventurer. Easy commute to the full service community of Millinocket. A haven from the outside world, it will soothe your soul and rekindle your spirit!

3 Maple Street, East Millinocket, 04430 4 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Looking for a spacious home in a small community where generations of folks have lived for years. This 4-5 bedroom home holds many memories with beautiful oak wood work, slate countertops, original wood flooring, two living rooms or one could be a first floor bedroom, two staircases, full walkup attic space, and a seasonal porch overlooking the park across the street. A formal dining room plus a large kitchen. You have heard the old saying “too many cooks in the kitchen” that is not the case for this kitchen! Three bay garage to hold your vehicles or recreational toys. Located in a full service community. The East Millinocket & Millinocket Region is the gateway to endless recreational adventures in the heart of Baxter State Park, Mount Katahdin, and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Close to I-95 for easy commute to other locations throughout the state.

315 Morgan Lane, Millinocket, 04462 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,952 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This uniquely designed 3+ bedroom home readily welcomes every beautiful season Maine has to offer. Enjoy those warm summer days while swimming in the refreshing 16x32 in-ground pool to colorful views as far as the eye can see of Maines gorgeous Fall foliage, finally welcoming Winter with direct ITS trail access and multiple heat sources that include a total of 6 heat pumps and the warmth of multiple cozy fireplaces. This home has access to and overlooks Ledge Cut Brook conveniently right from the back yard. Sitting on just under 5 beautifully landscaped acres gives you plenty of privacy to enjoy that early morning coffee on the back deck and sights of Maine wildlife. Inside this exceptionally maintained, efficient, meticulously clean, and inviting home you'll find vaulted ceilings and over 4,900 square feet of space to enjoy entertaining or family gatherings. Within the past year this home has had many upgraded features including, a new metal roof, flooring, glassed-in entryway, water purification system, heat pumps, granite counter tops, and all new Stainless Steel kitchen appliances just to name a few. This home brings with it many opportunities to enjoy all recreational activities throughout the year. The Millinocket area is just a short distance to Baxter State Park, Mount Katahdin, many large lakes and yet only an hour drive from the Bangor International Airport. This home certainly checks off all the boxes and is a must see, there is nothing for you to do but move in!

