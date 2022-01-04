Single-family homes for sale in Mineral Wells

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Mineral Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtstC_0dcWqUuY00

2615 N Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, 76067

4 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This must see handyman special is ready for its new owners! With a little TLC this charmer will make a great home or investment property. This property boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of space to add on. There are three plats totaling 1.4 acres. The lot provides plenty of shade with large established trees as well as a pond on the backside of the property. Buyers are to verify any restrictions, square footage or measurements.

For open house information, contact Micah Renovato, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14706661)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntenI_0dcWqUuY00

608 Sw 19Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This newly updated (2021) singlewide home has lots of storage with open floor space. Floor Plan offers a private primary suite with ensuite bath, large windows offering plenty of natural light, and a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities & fixtures. Home also features new light fixtures throughout, new kitchen cabinets and new kitchen appliances. The front deck is covered & overlooks the drive-through carport. Property includes an oversized, fenced yard with mature trees & metal storage building. This home has been retrofitted and is eligible for traditional financing. No owner finance or rent to own.

For open house information, contact Mike Rankin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14731071)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQnGE_0dcWqUuY00

144 Cottongame Road, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home on 2 plus acres with nice features and plenty of elbow room. This home in the new Cool Place Estates will feature a large living area and master suite with granite counter tops, split bedrooms, large walk in closet and step in shower. The kitchen has a large pantry, island, and stainless appliances. Outside the home has a large covered patio with a wood burning fireplace. You can still pick your colors if you hurry. Rachel 2300 ft.

For open house information, contact James Bransom, Bransom Real Estate at 817-444-5100

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14688175)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfTLU_0dcWqUuY00

113 English Lake Court, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 5 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,977 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Incredibly beautiful and private home wi a backyard oasis you won't believe. Gorgeous pool and hot tub with waterfall grotto, multiple private sitting areas outside, one with a fire pit! Amazing built in outdoor kitchen complete with stone pizza oven, grill and separate burner! Access to pool bath too! Great bonus room upstairs! Beautiful mature trees with a home that is set back far from the street and gives you that peace and quiet and all of the country feels! Aerobic Septic system completely replaced in Sept 2021, fresh paint in the living areas, newly painted kitchen cabinets, cabinets added in laundry to complete the functionality of that room! The perfect home for entertaining, inside and out!

For open house information, contact Heather Kingston, The Cates Group at 817-487-7711

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14725878)

See more property details

