Check out these houses for sale in Sheridan

1912 Maple Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $336,425 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Marilyn Plan, The pictures are of a recently completed Marilyn. This charming 1801 sq. ft., Modern Farmhouse plan lives like a much larger home. Inside from the front covered porch, guests are immediately invited into the living room with a pass through to the dining area to the rear. The kitchen lies open to the dining area and it includes plenty of counter space and a built-in pantry. A laundry room and powder bath are just steps away, towards the entrance to the 2-car, front-load garage. Upstairs, the master suite enjoys a master bath with a private toilet and walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 areas each brightened by two windows and share a hall bath. Finished loft included

1007 S Main Street, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Roll up your sleeves and pull out the tools. This fixer upper near downtown Sheridan has good bones but needs some love. The seller will escrow for a new roof per the bid in documents AND give $4000 at closing for a new furnace. Seller replaced the electrical panel and attic wiring as well as the gas line and sewer line. The rest is up to you! The home is sold ''as is''. Zoned R-2 for possible multifamily. A rare opportunity to earn your equity and finish the home to meet your personal vision.

1036 Illinois Street, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 898 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Attention Investors! Cozy 2 bedroom home in a great location with a cute front porch. Great starter home with alley access. All measurements are approximate.

370 Fort Road, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Nice home that can be a home office or caretaker for the property with attached double garage, over an acre to build storages, or rent out the whole property for income! This zoning is extremely hard to find. It allows storage facility, arsenal and higher uses. No close neighbors to the west and separated by the City Flood Control banks and creek. Ideal property for so many uses or quiet enjoyment of the home, gardens and shops. Shop is steel frame, built in 1984 with 2,250 sq. ft. and 5 overhead doors; four 9 ft. and one 10 ft., as well as, two walk-in doors. The separate irrigation well is on 220 volt. Home is ADA assessable/equipped on main floor. All measurements are approximate.

