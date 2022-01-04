Take a look at these homes for sale in Keene

(Keene, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Keene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

25 Marlborough Road, Troy, 03465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in None

Circa 1888 New Englander with a flexible floorplan and room to roam. Optional 1st floor bedroom or den/office and 1st floor full bath. Three bedrooms and a full bath up. There are both a front and back staircase. Good size country kitchen and formal living and dining rooms. Wood floors throughout. Attached barn and pleasant yard. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property

251 West Street, Swanzey, 03446 3 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1817

Once the home of the Shooting Linds - professional exhibition shooters - this 1800s homestead is privately situated at the end of a town maintained road approximately 1 mile from Rt. 10. Surrounded by 232 acres on both sides of the road, this property is protected from development and has no neighbors in sight. The house has a center chimney with 3 potential fireplaces. Wide board floors in most rooms and some rooms with wide board walls. Steep stairs to the 2nd floor as is typical of the era. Very small kitchen but there is the possibility of expanding it. House attaches to a 20 x 22 shed. This property affords views of Mt. Monadnock from various locations - views could be improved with tree cutting. Forest management plan was completed in 2012 showing potential for continued harvesting of timber. This historic property is well suited for the outdoor enthusiast, farmer, or those seeking to live off the land. An exceptional location.

13 Granite Street, Troy, 03465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Within walking distance to the library or to the town common this home is close to the village in Troy NH. The lot is open and level with fruit trees, berries & perennials blooming all summer long. The main entrance hallway takes you to a open living room & formal dinning area. Close by is the eat in newly painted kitchen. There is a full bath on the 1st floor next to a bonus room that could be a extra bedroom with a rear door to the back yard. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 bedroom has a 1/2 Bathroom. This property has had extensive work done for the drainage to direct the water away from the building. All New flooring and painted walls 1st & 2nd floors. The two car garage is auto open, oversized and has dry storage above. The shed in the back has room for the lawn tractor and your gardening tools. This is a very well Loved home.

29 Perry Lane, Swanzey, 03446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Condominium | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great location! Only 2 owners ever!! Welcome to Cobble Hill Pines Condos! Conveniently located near a small shopping plaza, and only a short drive to Keene. This middle unit has a 3 season porch to enjoy, nice size living areas and ample sized bedrooms, with large closets! There is a wonderful loft, for an office or craft room (your call) Come check out this home, you will be glad you did.

