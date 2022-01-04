ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa-curious? These homes are on the market

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 2 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILSfh_0dcWkgL800

4201 E 116Th Place, Tulsa, 74137

5 Beds 6 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,747 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning home in gated Wind River with high-end finishes and beautiful design. BRAND NEW ROOF! Lush landscaping, mature trees, flagstone patio with pergola and fireplace. Backs to private property. Master suite, second bedroom down; two bedrooms, second laundry, game/media room, half bath, second laundry + flex /fifth room upstairs. Each bedroom with ensuite bath. Abundant storage; walk-out attic storage. Robust neighborhood amenities; resort-style pool, clubhouse, ponds, sidewalks. Jenks SE schools!

For open house information, contact Brian Frere, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2138988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnMum_0dcWkgL800

4220 S 167Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74134

5 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,793 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Better than new former model home! 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath plus gameroom and study. 3BR down. Fully fenced yard with pond view in desirable Sunset Hills Estates. Beautiful main bedroom with tray ceiling, large bathroom and huge walk in closet that connects to laundry room. Amazing mud room off garage entry. Storage galore. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Tonya Ellison, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-259-0000

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2140677)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KxYv_0dcWkgL800

1620 S Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, 74104

3 Beds 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Classic Florence Park Cottage. Super Clean, Move Right In! Lovely Hardwood Floors, Immaculate Bath w/freshly reglazed tub.Roof & Furnace new 2020, gas logs '19. Loads of Abundant Natural Light.Updated with original charm preserved for neighborhood continuity inside & out. Fabulous Brick Patio for Parties or Play!The perfect spot on one of the best streets in the neighborhood. Oversized Garage (w/separate people door) has great storage & workspace. Excellent location for everything wonderful about midtown!

For open house information, contact Robin Gentzen, Parker & Associates at 918-804-2200

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2142481)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VlbT_0dcWkgL800

408 S 68Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74112

3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Move-in ready and well-maintained home, roof just 4 years old, newer garage door and electric opener, New Central Air in 2020, furnace coil in 2020, original hardwood floors, newer vinyl flooring in the kitchen, PSO energy efficient with 6 inches extra insulation for a total of 12 inches, winter cover for working attic fan, weather stripping on doors and door sweeps, extra driveway, great covered front porch with swing, close to highways and shopping.

For open house information, contact Cindi Knippers, C21/First Choice Realty at 918-486-2108

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2133299)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
446
Followers
532
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy