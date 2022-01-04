Tulsa-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4201 E 116Th Place, Tulsa, 74137 5 Beds 6 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,747 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning home in gated Wind River with high-end finishes and beautiful design. BRAND NEW ROOF! Lush landscaping, mature trees, flagstone patio with pergola and fireplace. Backs to private property. Master suite, second bedroom down; two bedrooms, second laundry, game/media room, half bath, second laundry + flex /fifth room upstairs. Each bedroom with ensuite bath. Abundant storage; walk-out attic storage. Robust neighborhood amenities; resort-style pool, clubhouse, ponds, sidewalks. Jenks SE schools!

4220 S 167Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74134 5 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,793 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Better than new former model home! 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath plus gameroom and study. 3BR down. Fully fenced yard with pond view in desirable Sunset Hills Estates. Beautiful main bedroom with tray ceiling, large bathroom and huge walk in closet that connects to laundry room. Amazing mud room off garage entry. Storage galore. This home is a must see!

1620 S Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, 74104 3 Beds 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Classic Florence Park Cottage. Super Clean, Move Right In! Lovely Hardwood Floors, Immaculate Bath w/freshly reglazed tub.Roof & Furnace new 2020, gas logs '19. Loads of Abundant Natural Light.Updated with original charm preserved for neighborhood continuity inside & out. Fabulous Brick Patio for Parties or Play!The perfect spot on one of the best streets in the neighborhood. Oversized Garage (w/separate people door) has great storage & workspace. Excellent location for everything wonderful about midtown!

408 S 68Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74112 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Move-in ready and well-maintained home, roof just 4 years old, newer garage door and electric opener, New Central Air in 2020, furnace coil in 2020, original hardwood floors, newer vinyl flooring in the kitchen, PSO energy efficient with 6 inches extra insulation for a total of 12 inches, winter cover for working attic fan, weather stripping on doors and door sweeps, extra driveway, great covered front porch with swing, close to highways and shopping.

