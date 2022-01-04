ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Condo-hunt Bakersfield: See what's on the market now

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Bakersfield or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Bakersfield, pulled from our classifieds:

6005 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield, 93309

1 Bed 1 Bath | $137,500 | Condominium | 742 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Kern City Active Adult Condo with an affordable price. Home has been updated beautifully with nice countertops and painted cabinetry. The home has an indoor laundry room, nice sized living area and 2 car garage in the rear. It also has a nice small area in the back of home for a garden or small sitting area. Call for your personal tour.

5801 Almendra Court, Bakersfield, 93309

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Condominium | 886 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium in Pinon Springs Village Home Owners Association. All bedrooms, Living room, Dining room, Kitchen and Bath upstairs on 2nd lever of the building. Nice Patio Deck of the main entrance with with views of the neighborhood. Assigned Carport, and one extra parking space in parking lot. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Walking Distance to Grocery, shopping and public transportation. Only a few miles from Valley Plaza Mall, The Market Place, and Cal State Bakersfield, Community Pool. Contact agent for additional details.

