These condos are for sale in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fort Worth’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Fort Worth condos have been selected from our classified listings:

6317 Oakbend Circle, Fort Worth, 76132 3 Beds 3 Baths | $424,028 | Condominium | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ready by end of year! Amazing new construction in SW Fort Worth walking distance to park and Trinity Hike and Bike Trail. Close to restaurants, SW hospital district and easy access to Clearfork Parkway. Amazing location. 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath easy maintenance condo that lives like a townhome. Wood floors on main level, large custom kitchen with island and pantry. Stainless steel appliances and hard surface counters. Large game room upstairs separates master bedroom suite from other two bedrooms and laundry room. Master suite is light filled, has very high vaulted ceilings, an ensuite bath, outdoor balcony; huge walk in closet. Open kitchen to living and dining area on main level. 2 car garage attached.

For open house information, contact Janet Bishop, Village Homes at 817-737-3377

720 Grove Street, Fort Worth, 76102 2 Beds 4 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 3,816 Square Feet | Built in 2006

If you've been looking for the perfect blend of downtown condo living with the single family lifestyle, look no further. This home offers easy walking to downtown Fort Worth. Steps to Bass Hall, fine dining & shopping, enjoy all Sundance Square has to offer! Minutes from the Cultural District & famous Stockyards. Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from the spacious rooftop living, this home includes elevator, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, lower & main level living, large primary bedroom and ensuite with walk in closet. Imagine yourself cooking and entertaining in a kitchen made for a chef, viking appliances, double ovens and 6 burner gas stovetop and griddle. Plantation shutters & hand scrapped wood floors.

For open house information, contact Sarah Hardy, Engel & Volkers Fort Worth at 817-900-6899

418 Mills Street, Fort Worth, 76102 2 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Luxurious 3 Story Townhome with Breathtaking Views from Rooftop Deck in Downtown Fort Worth Near Panther City Island,Trinity Trails & Sundance Square with Entertainment, Dining & Shopping. Spacious, Open Floorplan on 2nd Floor ideal for entertaining featuring Large Living room, fabulous wall of windows overlooking the Trinity,formal dining, half bath, and open kitchen. Custom Upgrades Throughout include elegant lighting, powered blinds, crown moldings & shutters.Kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinet space & built in SS appliances.3rd floor Master Suite boasts a custom bath,office nook & stunning Views with French Doors.1st Floor suite features full bath,custom murphy bed & privacy doors. Must See!

For open house information, contact James Biedenharn, Keller Williams Realty FtWorth at 817-920-7700

4312 S Bellaire Drive, Fort Worth, 76109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Corner unit in Royale Orleans that is conveniently located next to assigned parking spot. The 2 bed, 2 bath home has been updated throughout and offers 2 living areas and formal dining with a breakfast bar and abundant storage. The community features lush landscaping, a pool, fountains and mature trees. Close proximity to shopping, parks and walking trails.

For open house information, contact John Zimmerman, Compass RE Texas, LLC at 214-814-8100