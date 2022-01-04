Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lincoln. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2970 W Washington *Model Street, Lincoln, 68522 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,564 | Single Family Residence | 1,597 Square Feet | Built in 2019

MODEL HOME. NOT for sale. **pricing subject to change. check with a Hartland agent on current pricing. Hartland Homes Ezekiel Plan. Check out this "Smart" home! It includes the Brilliant smart home system complete with Ring doorbell and ecobee thermostat. There is Luxury Vinyl Planking throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 2 large walk-in-closets, and a HUGE primary bedroom. You'll love the open concept first floor. Also included: energy efficient Integrity Windows by Marvin, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit

9415 Duckhorn Drive, Lincoln, 68526 3 Beds 4 Baths | $356,400 | Townhouse | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing "The Latitude". Welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. The Latitude Model will impress you immediately as you walk through the front door. This high quality row house style home features 3 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open floor plan with plenty of space, all expertly situated on all 3 levels. The main level is complete with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry with granite counter tops. Complete stainless steel appliance package and linear gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have their own walk in closets and access to their own bathroom. Two stall rear attached garage and second story deck with south exposure backing to commons area. Easy access to community garden space, pickle ball courts, and paved walking path. Full service HOA, no need for a mower or snow blower. Home is situated on the perfect spot within Garden View at Vintage Heights. Estimated Completion Date: April 1st, 2022

9640 Topher Boulevard, Lincoln, 68526 5 Beds 3 Baths | $639,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,625 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to love like quartz, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades. This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot with a 3 car garage and has a 1,928 sq ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,697 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. Estimated completion date: December 22, 2021 ***ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES - FINISHES AND LAYOUT MAY VARY*** Act quickly and you may be able to pick your finishes to make this your HOME! (A.M.A).

2204 S 48 Street, Lincoln, 68506 3 Beds 0 Bath | $213,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Matthew Easley, M: 402-540-3617, matt.easley@bhhsamb.com, - Natural lighting and spacious living in this South central 2 bedroom ranch. Detached garage with side street access and full workshop. Main floor living room, family room and sunroom! Newer windows, wood floors and brand New egress window in with new plumbing in basement. Nearby bus route access to middle school, high school, downtown and southpointe. New updates include new paint, new carpet and flooring, original hardwood that has been sanded, new appliances, new plumbing and electrical, new HVAC. Fully renovated house looking for a new family to call it home.

