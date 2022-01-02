ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Police: Suspect Wanted in Connection With Silver Spring Homicide Arrested

 6 hours ago

The suspect wanted in connection with the November 30 murder of 39-year-old James Richard Beverly has been arrested.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and Colonial Heights Police, 43- year-old Tremayne Middleton Dorsey was arrested on the evening of Wednesday, December 22 in Colonial Heights, VA.

Dorsey is alleged to have forced his way into a Silver Spring residence in the 12300 block of Treetop Dr., where he shot and killed Beverly.

The investigation by detectives led them to identify Dorsey as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Dorsey.

Dorsey faces extradition to Montgomery County and has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Annapolis, MD
