Take a look at these homes on the market in Rockport

(Rockport, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rockport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12 Breakwater Ave, Rockport, 01966 3 Beds 2 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Amazing waterviews throughout this charming shingled Gambrel. Spend your days watching the boats scurry about the harbor from your gorgeous landscaped yard, or focus on quiet contemplation in your private terraced back patio. The yard is adorned with granite walls, tiered gardens full of perennials and a granite shed with a beautiful wooden door. The views continue when you walk into this home, whether you are in the spacious front to back living room with custom built-ins or gathered around the dining room table cozied up next to the wood fireplace. Even the kitchen offers peaks of the Atlantic ocean, while also enjoying the warmth from the oversized fireplace. The three bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with a full bathroom, 2 are larger with ocean views throughout and a smaller bedroom that could double as an office. There is room for expansion in the basement, 1 room is partially finished with heat and bead board walls and could easily be finished into a family room.

17 Mulholland, Ipswich, 01938 3 Beds 2 Baths | $889,000 | Apartment | 2,854 Square Feet | Built in 1971

YEAR ROUND VACATION LIVING ON GREAT NECK. Upon arriving, you will note no overhead wires (underground utilities) and recently paved horseshoe driveway. Upon entering, you are transformed into an open concept living space w/breathtaking, unobstructed views of marsh and Ipswich River. Turnkey condition and functional; kitchen w/granite peninsula countertop, plentiful cupboards and pantry nearby. Access to expansive deck w/awning is from kitchen Living room has parquet flooring, built in bookcases and fireplace. 1st fl. bedroom and 3/4 bath w/pocket door and 2 bedrooms/full bath on 2nd floor. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting are abundant as are hardwood floors; tile floors in trafficked areas--kitchen. bathrooms and lower leve with wood stovel. Finished lower level has walkout to patio/gardens; storage area houses boiler, oil tank, water tank and laundry. Other: newer roof, garage, mudroom/pantry area. central air, generator/200 amp service. Well worth the visit; come see for yourself! Ipswich is home to Crane Beach, Castle Hill, Riverwalk and Zagat-rated restaurants. Visit url for drone/virtual tour: http://17mulholland.com . All offers due by 8 pm, 8/28/21.

382 Linebrook Road, Ipswich, 01938 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,421 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Meticulous/spacious 4+ BR, 3.5 BA RANCH on tranquil 1+ acre lot overlooking beautiful natural setting. Lovely entry hall. Kitchen w/skylight. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Two (2) Master Suites on main level; plenty of closets; updated baths w/glass shower stall. Spacious livingroom w/hardwood floor, fireplace & bay window. Kitchen has skylight, cupboards and counterspace. Ceiling fans/energy-saving windows; 3 sets of sliders to deck from family/dining rooms and Master Suite overlooking deck/yard. Self-contained office w/half bath//skylight/custom office cabinets & desktop. LL finished w/custom bookcases, closets, f/p, current use--two offices/library. Hot tub/blinds stay. LL storage area/w/d. Inactive security system/progressive thermostats/cable/turnkey condition! Interior access to 2-car garage w/doorway. Convenient to major routes; resident Crane Beach sticker still only $20/yr. BR Wall AC + mini split. Come see for yourself. Sellers are offering 1 yr AHS warranty to Buyers.

7 Cedarview, Ipswich, 01938 3 Beds 2 Baths | $564,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Traditional Cape in well maintained condition/original owner; 3 BRs usage, 2 full BA, hardwood floors throughout. First floor BR w/den/office or nursery on main level as well as open concept Dining/Living Room. Livingroom has fireplace and built in shelves . Artist studio centrally located on second floor between 2 BRs that have closets and eave storage, too. Full bathrooms on each floor. Lower level is partially finished w/playroom area, paneling; infrastructure space includes laundry, workshop, oil burner w/2 heating zones and bulkhead. Single car garage attached by way of breezeway to covered deck/side entry to kitchen Kitchen has Dutch door, S/S appliances and eat in dining area. Corner knoll lot is .36 acres. New 4 BR approved septic installation begins soon; possible completion by end of October. Enjoy Crane Beach ($20/yr/resident sticker), Riverwalk, Castle Hill, CSAs plus access to commuter rail. Easy access to major travel routes. Welcome to Ipswich, a seaside community.

