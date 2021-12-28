Check out these homes for sale in Quitman now

(Quitman, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Quitman. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

142 Cr 2248, Mineola, 75773 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come view this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath house located in Mineola. The large living room features a cozy fireplace and large windows. The beautiful kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and hardwood floors. The breakfast nook offers a scenic view of the backyard. This home also features a semi finished basement with an additional bathroom which would be great creating another bedroom or game room! The back yard is big and beautiful and includes a covered porch. Come view this amazing home today before its to late!

For open house information, contact Kristi Martin, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600

268 County Road 4554, Winnsboro, 75494 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This gorgeous home is a great place to get away from it all or as a permanent residence! With 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this 1,560 sq ft house has it all! The downstairs has the 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus laundry room. Each bedroom opens to the lower deck. Upstairs is the beautiful open living area and a half bath for guests. Expansive upper deck for entertaining or enjoying a little quiet time. Updated stainless steel appliances. Sitting in a grove of trees, it has been aptly named The Treehouse. This home is filled with automation! This is something you must see! Control everything from anywhere. The lake and boat ramp is just around the corner.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Reaves, Mayben Realty, LLC at 903-856-4900

306 N Johnson Street, Mineola, 75773 4 Beds 4 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,563 Square Feet | Built in 1920

PRICE IMPROVEMENT. BRING OFFERS. Prairie Home Architecture in the Downtown Historic District. 1920 Construction, the Harry W Meredith House. Massive downstairs Front Living, Dining and Open Kitchen, Dining and Family combination in rear. Property boasts 4 bdrs w one on 1st and 3 upstairs. Oak flooring downstairs and on bannisters. Heart of Pine flooring in upstairs Bdrs and under carpets on staircase and upstairs hallways. Recently updated elevator sits off of the Butlers Pantry and arrives upstairs onto the Sunporch Sitting area. Original Mahogany Elevator Car to Convey. Home is in Historic District but NOT Historical Registry. Zoned R and Lite C. Sold AS IS (virtual staging employed. No survey)

For open house information, contact Russ Kidwell, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850

2575 Cr 2474, Mineola, 75773 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Farm | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful country estate with its own small commercial winery and supporting vineyards. 58 acres, including 38-acres developed overlooking 3000ac Mineola Nature Preserve. Grand Oaks has a 1,848 sq. ft. winery est. 2014, but currently operates on a very limited basis. Two story log home built in 2000. 3,200 sq. ft.home w large wraparound porch, remarkable stone fireplace, 3bed 2 full bathrooms. Master suite w beautiful spa-style tub, exercise workout room. Three directional views, including views that overlook the Nature Preserve. 625 sq. ft. 1 bed 1 bath apartment above garage w balcony w views of the two of the vineyards, great short-term rental. 1-acre pond stocked w bass & bream approx. 14' deep

For open house information, contact Toby Vicknair, Keller Williams City View at 210-696-9996