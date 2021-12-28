Check out these houses for sale in Liberty

(LIBERTY, NY) Looking for a house in Liberty? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Liberty listings:

7 Harold Ln, Loch Sheldrake, 12759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1986

One of a kind home for sale in the desirable Sheldrake Shores community in Loch Sheldrake NY. This house is a perfect investment opportunity for short term rentals grossing 20K annually with minimal maintenance. The area is extremely up and coming with many full time residents nearby. The community is conveniently located near the beautiful Loch Sheldrake Lake and a Community center which offers a party room, a pool and lake access during the summer. The house is only 10 minutes away from the new Hard Rock casino and and the indoor waterpark Kartrite Resort. Many shopping centers nearby as well as houses of worship and parks. House has been renovated and is maintained well.

For open house information, contact Menachem Mahpour, PROVIDENTIAL REALTY at 917-791-0098

72 Beech Street, Smallwood, 12778 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 943 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Looking for a turnkey home in Smallwood? Look no further! This arts and crafts style home is sure to bring warm vibes into your life. Home features include: 2bd, 1ba, walk up attic, porch, and stylish d cor. RECENT UPGRADES INLCUDING NEW: kitchen and bathroom, bedroom floors, electrical box, stone facing, septic tank, siding, shed, roof, washer/dryer and a fresh paint job. This property could be a magnificent weekend/holiday escape or full time residence. Location is excellent on the end of a dead end street. Smallwood has a ton to do including: hiking, dog park, kayaking/canoeing, beach, tennis courts, clubhouse, heated pool and peaceful vibes. Don't let this one slip away! Come own your piece of relaxation!

For open house information, contact Michael J. Rushanski, Malek Properties at 845-583-6333

18 Fox Ridge, Woodridge, 12789 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1989

New floor, beautiful kitchen, and bathrooms, new flooring, easy affordable living. New roof too! Cheaper then renting accepted offer

For open house information, contact Pamela Henning, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

176 Davos Road, Woodridge, 12789 3 Beds 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. Completely renovated in 2021. Features new metal roof , new windows , open concept kitchen with new cabinets , original hardwood floors throughout , vaulted ceiling in living room/kitchen , updated bathrooms and ideally located close to Rt 17 . Enjoy easy access to casino, indoor waterpark and all that beautiful Sullivan county has to offer. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.

For open house information, contact Andrea Rose, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-610-6065