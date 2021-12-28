Check out these homes on the Saint Anthony market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

St Anthony Journal
 1 day ago

(Saint Anthony, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Anthony will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

335 N 1 E, St Anthony, 83445

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This 1915 cutie is probably the most charming home available on the market today. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,619 sf. on .19 acres, this home is the ideal personal residence, investment, or Airbnb. While recently renovated, the sellers were careful to update the essentials with classy modern fixtures, cabinetry and tiling, adding additional bedrooms, storage and space, while still allowing the old idyllic charm to shine through. Other inclusions of this home include brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances, updated furnace, water heater, and an automatic sprinkler system. You won't find a cuter home in Saint Anthony, so you better hurry and come check it out before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Josh Mitchell, Keller Williams Realty East Idaho at 208-529-8888

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2141026)

2862 E 700 N, Saint Anthony, 83445

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1988

The possibilities are endless with this property! 23 acres with plenty of water rights, division rights, one home on a foundation, a rental trailer unit, a gorgeous view of the Tetons, 1 mile from Hwy 20 & the Fremont County Golf Course, & much more! This is the perfect place to be off the grid with your own farm & totally self-sustaining life, out of the way of mainstream but not too far off the beaten path. Private septic systems & electricity for each unit. A shared well with some of the purest water.

For open house information, contact Dustin Cagle, Team One Group Real Estate at 208-965-3036

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98806168)

505 S 1St W, St Anthony, 83445

1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 483 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Perfect investment opportunity or Starter Home. Efficient one bedroom, one bathroom home located on .10 acre corner lot in St. Anthony, Idaho. Home is over 480 square feet has electric baseboard heat and a natural gas heater, with less than a year old flooring, paint, new range and has some updated vinyl siding. Lot is fenced in with chain link fence and includes the shed (8x10) on the backyard. It's in walking distance of Henry's Fork of Snake River. Easy access to public parks, shopping and Highway 20. Don't Miss out this Great Opportunity.

For open house information, contact Carlos Rojas, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-523-6111

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2141382)

2517 Rivers Edge Drive, St Anthony, 83445

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If your life's dream is to live right on the bank of the river, this is your dream come true! You can literally stand on your deck and look right down into the river. You will think you've died and gone to heaven with this gorgeous 4.5 acres right on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River. You'll love the privacy of this park-like setting that sits at the end of a "road less traveled" that will make "all the difference." The fishing is world famous for cutthroat and rainbow trout, with eagles, swans, osprey, geese, ducks, and occasional moose, deer and other wildlife coming right into your yard. This rare opportunity is just waiting for you, with a darling 3 bedroom home, two car garage and outbuildings where you can have your own private retreats. Your family and guests will experience the time of their lives here as you welcome them to this recreational paradise. Come see it today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Debbie Kunz, Hamilton Realty at 208-624-4382

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138409)

See more property details

