Worland, WY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Worland

Worland News Alert
 1 day ago

(Worland, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Worland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1004 Culbertson, Worland, 82401

6 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,152 Square Feet | Built in 1949

The large, chef designed, kitchen, with its $15,000 appliance package & the hand scraped hickory floors that run throughout, makes this one of a kind, 2 story, farmhouse inspired home, a must see. This large, 3152 sq ft., 6 bedroom, 3 bath home, accommodates a large family with room to spare, while maintaining the convenience of in town living. This home has been totally remodeled with no stone unturned. The large gourmet kitchen, is every chefs delight. This kitchen was designed by a chef and includes

407 Obie Sue Avenue, Worland, 82401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Nice home with great curb appeal. Home features an open living and kitchen area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. This home has tons of potential.

#Home#Realtors#Appliance#Housing List#Roundtop Real Estate#Llc
Worland, WY
