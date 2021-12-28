Check out these Ruidoso homes on the market

(Ruidoso, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ruidoso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

113 Edinburgh Place, Ruidoso, 88345 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,211 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Very well built and like new home/garage situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with great mountain views. Stucco, metal roof, circular drive. Perfect for a single person or couple. Large bedrooms and wonderful large bathroom. Hickory cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. Interior doors are hickory and along with a corner fireplace give this one level a real mountain feeling.10' ceilings. Refrigerated Air. 12 Camera surveillance system. Laminate flooring with carpet in one bedroom.Oversized 1100 +- garage is a real plus for added storage or auto projects.

107 Saddleback Road, Alto, 88312 5 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,008 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Would you like a spacious home with nice features less than 15 minutes from Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino? This property is on 6.3 acres with facilities to keep your horses and RV. There are facilities for horses with 5 stalls, a vet area, walker, and fenced corrals. The home features a living room and den, dining area, open kitchen, and a master suite on the entry level. For the downstairs area, there is a separate entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom, and bath. Two bonus rooms are also included and may be used as bedrooms. In addition, the home provides a peaceful environment with a lovely view of the valley from a large, covered deck.

120 Stag Loop, Alto, 88312 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,099,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,517 Square Feet | Built in 2007

4,517 square-foot log home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a whole lot of character! Gorgeous views from the front deck of the lodge style log home with plenty of details in the finish work. The home is situated on 1.1 Acre and you can enjoy total privacy from the front deck. This home has landscaping around the house and a paved driveway. Three car garage. Media room and game room with bathroom on lower level. Main floor has very open concept living/kitchen/dining room. Main bedroom on the same floor and includes large walk in closet and full bath. There is an additional bedroom and bathroom on that floor. Upper level has another full bath/bedroom and Spacious loft area. Santa Fe furniture is decorating and furnishing the home. Seller says bring offers!!

134 Vail Loop, Alto, 88312 5 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This beautiful 5 bedroom custom home in the Alto area could be for year-round residents or for a vacation home. The open living area and kitchen have convenient access to the deck. The deck can be used for outdoor entertaining and has a hot tub. For cozy cool evenings, there is a fireplace and wood burning stove. This home features 2 large lots at the base of a big mountain ridge with lots of areas to hike.

