Mammoth Lakes Daily

Top homes for sale in Mammoth Lakes

 1 day ago

(Mammoth Lakes, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mammoth Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmzbn_0dXYw9cX00

3590 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Views, views, views!! This sunny 2 bed, 1 bath townhome, w/ only 1 common wall, has gorgeous views from Mount Morrison to the Sherwins, Mammoth Rocks and Mammoth Mountain. South facing w/ great passive solar heat. Custom cabinets in kitchen. Dining area has a custom corner dinette w/ storage drawers. It has stainless steel 30in double oven range & new SS dishwasher & microwave. The upstairs is open floor plan w/ vaulted, beamed ceilings, tall windows & an EPA woodstove. Bathroom was remodeled in 2020 w/ new plumbing, fixtures, custom vanity, mirror & medicine cabinet, added insulation in walls & ceiling, exhaust fan with heater & a whole-house propane tankless water heater. Windows are Milgard Fiberglass dual-glaze casement except living room. Electrical panel was replaced w/ a new 100 amp panel w/ added dedicated circuit & electrical receptable box for future heated floor & thermostat. Nordica is a 20 unit complex near Liberty Bar, Black Velvet Coffee, Loco Frijole, Elixer, Schat's, Stellar Brew & a short walk to The Village. No nightly rentals. HOA $354. ask your agent for the full list of upgrades in Associated Documents. This warm, sunny unit with endless views will go fast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YAdh_0dXYw9cX00

114 Cliff Circle, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1997

The heart of this home, the family room, with adjoining kitchen (with pantry!) and dining area — make it ideal for gatherings. Walk outside to your backyard oasis, a private paradise with covered patio and hot tub and captivating forest views. This property is immaculate, well-cared for, and ready for new owners. Welcome home! Not too big, not too small, this 3 Bdm, 2 ba with attached 2 car garage is located in the private and quiet neighborhood of Pine Cliff Manor. Lots of new upgrades, including a new asphalt driveway, new window treatments, 3 person hot tub, R49 ceiling insulation, USB charging outlets, Nest system (& other Smart Home features), LED lighting throughout and much more! Come check out this perfect family home today! Call me! Nicole Godoy 760-914-2186

