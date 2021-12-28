Top homes for sale in Mammoth Lakes

(Mammoth Lakes, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mammoth Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3590 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Views, views, views!! This sunny 2 bed, 1 bath townhome, w/ only 1 common wall, has gorgeous views from Mount Morrison to the Sherwins, Mammoth Rocks and Mammoth Mountain. South facing w/ great passive solar heat. Custom cabinets in kitchen. Dining area has a custom corner dinette w/ storage drawers. It has stainless steel 30in double oven range & new SS dishwasher & microwave. The upstairs is open floor plan w/ vaulted, beamed ceilings, tall windows & an EPA woodstove. Bathroom was remodeled in 2020 w/ new plumbing, fixtures, custom vanity, mirror & medicine cabinet, added insulation in walls & ceiling, exhaust fan with heater & a whole-house propane tankless water heater. Windows are Milgard Fiberglass dual-glaze casement except living room. Electrical panel was replaced w/ a new 100 amp panel w/ added dedicated circuit & electrical receptable box for future heated floor & thermostat. Nordica is a 20 unit complex near Liberty Bar, Black Velvet Coffee, Loco Frijole, Elixer, Schat's, Stellar Brew & a short walk to The Village. No nightly rentals. HOA $354. ask your agent for the full list of upgrades in Associated Documents. This warm, sunny unit with endless views will go fast!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Garrett, Mammoth Realty Group at 760-934-6000

114 Cliff Circle, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1997

The heart of this home, the family room, with adjoining kitchen (with pantry!) and dining area — make it ideal for gatherings. Walk outside to your backyard oasis, a private paradise with covered patio and hot tub and captivating forest views. This property is immaculate, well-cared for, and ready for new owners. Welcome home! Not too big, not too small, this 3 Bdm, 2 ba with attached 2 car garage is located in the private and quiet neighborhood of Pine Cliff Manor. Lots of new upgrades, including a new asphalt driveway, new window treatments, 3 person hot tub, R49 ceiling insulation, USB charging outlets, Nest system (& other Smart Home features), LED lighting throughout and much more! Come check out this perfect family home today! Call me! Nicole Godoy 760-914-2186

For open house information, contact Nicole Godoy, NextHome Mammoth Lakes at 760-260-8500