ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abiquiu, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Abiquiu market now

Abiquiu Daily
Abiquiu Daily
 1 day ago

(Abiquiu, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abiquiu will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J8Th_0dXYw3KB00

20780 Us Hwy 84, Abiquiu, 87510

4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Looking for a home in Abiquiu? What started off as a Manufactured home, double-wide, now looks like a Single Family House. The home originally 3 bedrooms and two baths, has an addition of an extra bedroom, a large den, and two porches. The home is being sold with Real Property - Active title. The home was stuccoed on the outside and a pro-panel roof was added. Prominently located near the entrance of the property is a 4 car garage with a shop area. The visibility and range of the garage/shop, from the highway, makes this structure an ideal spot for a studio. The Property has a lot to offer. Setting on 1.2 acres, it is easily accessible to HWY 84. The home does not have an inactive title but has been assessed as real property. It has roadside visibility as well. This home is being sold in as is condition and will consider only cash offers. Presently home has been winterized.

For open house information, contact Emery Maez, The Maez Group at 505-469-0546

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202000567)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihZEF_0dXYw3KB00

434 State Road 554, Abiquiu, 87510

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,539 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautifully thought out "Hacienda" living in definitive "Georgia O'Keefe" country. Abiquiu, New Mexico. Views, views, views in a quiet country setting. This house was built for comfort. The spaces flow effortlessly from room to room. The light throughout is comforting and the vistas extend from every window. Portals wrap in a continuous expansion of living space. Three bedrooms and baths are placed for individual or familial comfort. The beautiful chef's kitchen has it all, from a wonderful "working" island, double ovens, custom cabinets, huge pantry, granite counter tops to sub zero above standard appliances. Two wells pump to a 1750 gallon storage tank The 4 horse capacity barn has individual stalls and runs for each inhabitant and a very large turnout all constructed in pipe fencing. A large tack room with bathroom and hot water complete the comfort for horse and human alike. The extensive trails for riding and hiking that are accessed directly from the property complete an outdoorsman's dream. Don't miss this one friends. A beautiful one hour, 10 minute drive from Santa Fe delivers one home to a special piece of heaven in our glorious New Mexico!

For open house information, contact Sandra Madigan, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202102722)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Georgia State
City
Abiquiu, NM
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu, NM
27
Followers
334
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy