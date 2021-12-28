Take a look at these homes on the Abiquiu market now

(Abiquiu, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abiquiu will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

20780 Us Hwy 84, Abiquiu, 87510 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Looking for a home in Abiquiu? What started off as a Manufactured home, double-wide, now looks like a Single Family House. The home originally 3 bedrooms and two baths, has an addition of an extra bedroom, a large den, and two porches. The home is being sold with Real Property - Active title. The home was stuccoed on the outside and a pro-panel roof was added. Prominently located near the entrance of the property is a 4 car garage with a shop area. The visibility and range of the garage/shop, from the highway, makes this structure an ideal spot for a studio. The Property has a lot to offer. Setting on 1.2 acres, it is easily accessible to HWY 84. The home does not have an inactive title but has been assessed as real property. It has roadside visibility as well. This home is being sold in as is condition and will consider only cash offers. Presently home has been winterized.

434 State Road 554, Abiquiu, 87510 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,539 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautifully thought out "Hacienda" living in definitive "Georgia O'Keefe" country. Abiquiu, New Mexico. Views, views, views in a quiet country setting. This house was built for comfort. The spaces flow effortlessly from room to room. The light throughout is comforting and the vistas extend from every window. Portals wrap in a continuous expansion of living space. Three bedrooms and baths are placed for individual or familial comfort. The beautiful chef's kitchen has it all, from a wonderful "working" island, double ovens, custom cabinets, huge pantry, granite counter tops to sub zero above standard appliances. Two wells pump to a 1750 gallon storage tank The 4 horse capacity barn has individual stalls and runs for each inhabitant and a very large turnout all constructed in pipe fencing. A large tack room with bathroom and hot water complete the comfort for horse and human alike. The extensive trails for riding and hiking that are accessed directly from the property complete an outdoorsman's dream. Don't miss this one friends. A beautiful one hour, 10 minute drive from Santa Fe delivers one home to a special piece of heaven in our glorious New Mexico!

