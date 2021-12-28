House-hunt Bay City: What’s on the market

(BAY CITY, TX) Looking for a house in Bay City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Bay City area:

308 Santa Maria, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEWLY CONSTRUCTED HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN!! This single story, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has a perfect layout that works well for growing families or anyone looking to downsize. The entry leads into an open living area which includes dining area to your right and kitchen. The kitchen is one of the absolute best features of this home, with granite countertops, ample amount of counter space and cabinets, corner pantry with built in shelves, Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances and a countertop bar for additional seating. The hallway leads to the 3 bedrooms and back door. The Laundry Area is centrally located down the hall behind Cheyenne style French Doors. With several Energy Efficient Features (see Feature Sheet in photos), you will feel comfortable both during the coldest of cold or the hot days of summer. This is last Forever Home build on Santa Maria, the first two sold as soon as they were complete, so don't miss out on your chance to own a BRAND NEW HOME.

For open house information, contact Delia Rodriguez, Redding & Associates at 361-573-5225

72 Cr 227 Pine Ridge Dr, Wadsworth, 77483 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Country living with lots of space! Beautiful 3bdrm open concept with a cozy wood burning fireplace and high ceilings. Built in kitchen island, great for entertaining! Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and a nice pantry. Separate utility room with a half bath and plenty of storage. This property is on 3 lots with 2 corrals, horse stalls, wash rack, chicken coupe, separate fences and gates for all the farm animals! Open porch in the backyard with wooden fence. Fantastic 31 X 60 concrete slab for a RV/trailer with it's own electricity and water hook ups.

For open house information, contact Judy Mardis, Circle H Realty at 979-476-3223

3424 Glen Haven, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well maintained brick home in a lovely neighborhood! Features a split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, wooden French doors, a wood burning fireplace, & built-ins. There's a formal dining room just off the kitchen which also has a breakfast area & a pantry. Primary suite has its own sitting room that could even be used as an office or nursery. Primary bathroom has two closets and double sinks with a tub/shower combo. Covered patio overlooks the shaded backyard. With some updating, this will make a great home!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

2 Lazy Lane, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,127 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath home situated in a great neighborhood on a large lot. This house has so many neat features. A screened in patio that covers the back of the house, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, a BBQ room with a gas grill inside that is perfect for a man cave. A huge dining room and 2 separate living areas. All of the bedrooms are a great size. Has a great workshop that any man would love to have. This is a show stopper home perfect for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589