ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Check out these houses for sale in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 1 day ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Looking for a house in Gainesville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Gainesville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQJKj_0dXYrWhO00

303 Line Drive, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This freshly remodeled and updated home is stunning and ready for you. Large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home offers many opportunities for entertaining with its three living, family room and den areas. The eat in kitchen opens to all areas. Mature oaks in the front yard and two driveways for easy access and off street parking for extended family and friends. Two car garage currently designed for one car with workshop. Hardwood floors, new roof and more improvements you will appreciate and enjoy for years. All appliances included for immediate move opportunities Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to live in Joy Acres on Line Drive just two blocks from Edison Elementary and easy access to Chalmers.

For open house information, contact Michael Fine Fine and Company, LLC

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14719946)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgC3h_0dXYrWhO00

511 Henry Street, Lindsay, 76250

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,327 Square Feet | Built in 1988

LOCATION IMPORTANT! This is just only one of the many fine features in this delightful 3 bdrm, 2 baths Brick home in Lindsay, TX. Located in a very desirable school district. Move in Ready. No neighbors behind you. Wholesome living environment, clean streets, well-kept homes, excellent schools, historic church, community facilities and low cost of living. Lindsay offers a host of attractions both within the city limits and in the surrounding area. This area is popular for families with small children, young couple or for retirement age because the neighborhood is SAFE and they take pride of owning their home. A friendly home waiting for your personal touches.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14729184)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS9Sa_0dXYrWhO00

2023 Cypress Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice brick home in an established, quiet neighborhood with a large fenced back yard. Stained concrete flooring, formal living room, den, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage with front entry. All electric home. Storage shed in back yard.

For open house information, contact Jared Groce, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas- Cross Timbers Land at 940-390-0081

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14701694)

See more property details

411 Ashland Drive, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,863 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Take advantage of a steal of a deal and come open the door to your new lovely home featuring a large family room with wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with private bath and separate dressing area, fenced back yard, covered patio, open deck, and so much more! Call today to open the door to your lovely home!!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Villa, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14724094)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Gainesville, TX
Business
City
Gainesville, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Open House#Housing List
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
188
Followers
532
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy