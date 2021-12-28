Check out these houses for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Looking for a house in Gainesville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Gainesville listings:

303 Line Drive, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This freshly remodeled and updated home is stunning and ready for you. Large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home offers many opportunities for entertaining with its three living, family room and den areas. The eat in kitchen opens to all areas. Mature oaks in the front yard and two driveways for easy access and off street parking for extended family and friends. Two car garage currently designed for one car with workshop. Hardwood floors, new roof and more improvements you will appreciate and enjoy for years. All appliances included for immediate move opportunities Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to live in Joy Acres on Line Drive just two blocks from Edison Elementary and easy access to Chalmers.

For open house information, contact Michael Fine Fine and Company, LLC

511 Henry Street, Lindsay, 76250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,327 Square Feet | Built in 1988

LOCATION IMPORTANT! This is just only one of the many fine features in this delightful 3 bdrm, 2 baths Brick home in Lindsay, TX. Located in a very desirable school district. Move in Ready. No neighbors behind you. Wholesome living environment, clean streets, well-kept homes, excellent schools, historic church, community facilities and low cost of living. Lindsay offers a host of attractions both within the city limits and in the surrounding area. This area is popular for families with small children, young couple or for retirement age because the neighborhood is SAFE and they take pride of owning their home. A friendly home waiting for your personal touches.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

2023 Cypress Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice brick home in an established, quiet neighborhood with a large fenced back yard. Stained concrete flooring, formal living room, den, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage with front entry. All electric home. Storage shed in back yard.

For open house information, contact Jared Groce, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas- Cross Timbers Land at 940-390-0081

411 Ashland Drive, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,863 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Take advantage of a steal of a deal and come open the door to your new lovely home featuring a large family room with wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with private bath and separate dressing area, fenced back yard, covered patio, open deck, and so much more! Call today to open the door to your lovely home!!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Villa, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376