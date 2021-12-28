House hunt Brownsville: See what’s on the market now

(Brownsville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brownsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2950 Mcallen Rd., Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story condo in a gated community. This condo features an open concept living space that allows for entertaining and comes with a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer included however is dependent on offer! The downstairs principle bedroom has a large closet and french doors leading to the secluded patio. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and large closets. This condo is gated with 24hr surveillance and a guard at the front gate. Perfectly located in one of Brownsville's beautiful subdivisions off of Morrison Rd. just minutes from Pablo Kisel, Walmart, Sunrise Mall and many more shops and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Grace Valdez, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

2393 Hamburg St., Brownsville, 78520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $177,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,501 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Located minutes away from expressway and shopping centers, this home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a white picket fence that adds the extra charm, you'll be greeted by the vaulted ceiling in the living area and open floor plan. Updated flooring in main areas and a 2.5yr old AC. This one is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact EDDIE RODRIGUEZ, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877

120 Cuba St., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $204,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wonderful clean home with plenty of room. Located in the front portion of BCC with easy access to Ruben Torres. Great size lot with an open concept floor plan that leads right into a cover patio for anyone to enjoy. Kitchen right off the family room making it just the right floor plan to have the family get together. Backyard just the right size with covered patio to entertain but not too much work needed to maintain. Half of the 2 car garage turned into an office or bedroom. Can easy be converted back if needed. The sq ft listed does not include the added living area of the office.

For open house information, contact Jaime Garcia, Zavaleta Realty, LLC at 956-410-0747

357 Mississippi River Blvd., Brownsville, 78520 1 Bed 1 Bath | $66,500 | Single Family Attached | 614 Square Feet | Built in 2000

NEWLY LISTED!!! Just a few lots away from the 8 tee and mailboxes, this park model is completely furnished with a Texas room! River Bend is a 55 plus community with many great amenities, including an 18 hole championship golf course, club house, heated pool, hot tub, tennis courts, pickle ball, library, card games, exercise classes, and much more! POA $109/mo includes water, sewage, garbage, and amenities. Golf is separate (packages available). Come see for yourself and you won't want to leave!!!

For open house information, contact Terry Reed, Nexus Real Estate at 956-504-2727