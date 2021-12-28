Check out these Laredo homes on the market

(Laredo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Laredo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

303 John Irving Dr., Laredo, 78041 3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Enjoy living in this spacious home at Boardwalk with open concept kitchen to breakfast area, living room and dining room. Great location near schools, restaurants & shops.

5113 Coos Bay Rd, Laredo, 78041 4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious home in desirable Lakeside subdivision. The outdoor space is great. It has a maids quarters next to the garage. Centrally located.

1614 San Francisco Ave, Laredo, 78040 5 Beds 5 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1985

1614 San Francisco has come to the market! This classic 5/3 has space, space, and more space. Large lot not found anymore and extremely close to schools, shopping and major thoroughfares. Inground pool and spacious palapa with 2 more full baths/changing rooms. Unfinished apartment on the second floor with separate access from main home. Efficiency apartment with separate access from main home. Too much to list here, you just have to see it for yourself. Schedule your showing today!

328 Tangle Wood Dr, Laredo, 78041 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Home is under construction is not 100% complete. Buyer can select all pending selections, colors, countertops, etc. Selections can only be selected before completion.

