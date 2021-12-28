ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Check out these Laredo homes on the market

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 1 day ago

(Laredo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Laredo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AlNd_0dXYqKJh00

303 John Irving Dr., Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Enjoy living in this spacious home at Boardwalk with open concept kitchen to breakfast area, living room and dining room. Great location near schools, restaurants & shops.

For open house information, contact Enrique Volkmer, Keller Williams Laredo at 956-797-7670

Copyright © 2021 Laredo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20213705)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l557Q_0dXYqKJh00

5113 Coos Bay Rd, Laredo, 78041

4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious home in desirable Lakeside subdivision. The outdoor space is great. It has a maids quarters next to the garage. Centrally located.

For open house information, contact Victor Serna, Keller Williams Laredo at 956-797-7670

Copyright © 2021 Laredo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20212020)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXpNS_0dXYqKJh00

1614 San Francisco Ave, Laredo, 78040

5 Beds 5 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1985

1614 San Francisco has come to the market! This classic 5/3 has space, space, and more space. Large lot not found anymore and extremely close to schools, shopping and major thoroughfares. Inground pool and spacious palapa with 2 more full baths/changing rooms. Unfinished apartment on the second floor with separate access from main home. Efficiency apartment with separate access from main home. Too much to list here, you just have to see it for yourself. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Veronika Ramirez, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Laredo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20213301)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Adwlp_0dXYqKJh00

328 Tangle Wood Dr, Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Home is under construction is not 100% complete. Buyer can select all pending selections, colors, countertops, etc. Selections can only be selected before completion.

For open house information, contact Leslie Garza, Keller Williams Laredo at 956-797-7670

Copyright © 2021 Laredo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20213419)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Laredo, TX
Business
Laredo, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Laredo, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Home#San Francisco#Open House#Housing List#Exp Realty Llc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
355
Followers
520
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy