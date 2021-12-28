Check out these townhomes for sale in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re on the market for a home in Columbia, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Columbia, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

109 Village Walk, Columbia, 29209 2 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Townhouse | 1,129 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to your next home! This adorable townhouse located on the pond in Village Walk is ready for a new owner. Enjoy the serenity of the pond from your deck or Florida room which provides approximately an additional 285 square feet of living space. The two bedrooms upstairs each have their own private bathrooms. The washer and dryer and refrigerator currently in the home will remain. Located conveniently to I-77, Fort Jackson, the University of South Carolina Medical School and the VA Hospital.

812 Hampton Street, Columbia, 29201 3 Beds 4 Baths | $469,000 | Townhouse | 2,459 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This luxurious Townhouse located at Columbia’s Justice Square offers city living at its finest. Located near Memorial Park, downtown business complexes, medical centers, and a short stroll to the Vista, Main St, and other popular locations. This low maintenance Townhouse offers hardwood floors, 2-car garage with a custom garage floor, recently installed high-end full home sound, security, and lighting system which can be controlled by your smart device. The main living area is on the 2nd floor. This level offers a spacious living room w/high ceilings which opens to the kitchen (or can be closed off by utilizing the large pocket doors). This home has the highest level of quality craftsmanship & exceptional design that complement a very functional layout. The custom laundry area includes a new LG washer and dryer. The gourmet kitchen offers professional Thermador appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, ample cooking and storage space that leads to a balcony. The next level features the master w/custom walk-in closet, stunning bath, custom blinds that are easily controlled by your smart device. The second and third bedrooms include private full baths. The upper level features a multi functional private area with access to a large private rooftop patio overlooking the City of Columbia and beautiful sunsets.

