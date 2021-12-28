Check out these houses for sale in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Take a look at these Richmond listings:

8333-8335 Forest Hill Avenue, Chesterfield, 23235 4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Property Subject to Online Auction - List Price is Opening Offer & Is Subject to Change - NO OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED BEFORE END OF AUCTION - 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home - Two (2) Parcels Totaling 1.25 ± AC - RVA's Bon Air Suburb - Chesterfield County - Area 64 - 1,868 ± SF - Wood & Carpet Floors Throughout - Vinyl Exterior Siding - Composition Shingle Roof - Detached Garage - Wood Deck - Open Porch - One Story - Built in 1940 - Zoned R-15 - Near Stony Point Fashion Park & Willow Oaks Country Club - Auction Includes 8333 & 8335 Forest Hill Ave. (2 Separate Parcels) - Assessed @ $134,700

For open house information, contact Tim Dudley, Keller Williams Midlothian at 804-858-9000

1418 Oldbury Road, Midlothian, 23113 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

I LOVE PRIVACY!! Great location, Midlothian school district home perched on almost 1/3 of an acre! Enjoy moving into a true turnkey home with Newer Roof, and HVAC, and extremely durable flooring throughout. Your new home is conveniently located in the quiet neighborhood of Buckingham and is still 5 minutes from Chesterfield Towne Center, 8 min from Westchester Commons and 7 minutes from Rt. 288 offering you efficient access to Short Pump and Powhite Parkway making the location ideal for work commute and social excursions. Loads of storage in the refinished cabinets in the eat-in kitchen boasting Silestone Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and leads out to the newly built rear deck. The backyard was cleared 25+ feet back so the deck overlooks the serenity of a private lot bordered by mature trees. The owner suite is situated at the end of the hallway for privacy and has an en suite bathroom with a stand up shower. Window blinds on all of the newer double hung windows and fresh paint throughout the entire house, to include the updated bathroom with resurfaced bathtub, leaves the new owner with nothing to do except move in. Schedule your showing today, Welcome Home.

For open house information, contact Eric Morris, BHG Base Camp at 804-639-9001

607 West 19Th Street, Richmond, 23225 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome Home! This 1850 sf, 3BR-2.5BA home has it all. Immediately you are welcomed home by it's full front porch and mature landscaped lot. Once inside you will find an open concept living+dining area boasting tall ceilings, gorgeous trim work and architectural details, and with tons of windows and natural light. Towards the back of the home you will find a large kitchen and second living or entertaining space. Kitchen features include a Large Island, tons of cabinet storage, high end stainless steel appliances and level 2 granite countertops. As you head upstairs, you will find a a large landing featuring an office nook, 2 secondary bedrooms, full hall bath and a generous Owner's Bedroom - en suite. Your Owner's Bedroom, or Primary Suite, features an enormous His and Hers Walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and enough space for a king size bed and larger furniture if needed. Back on the main level, walk out the back kitchen door to your own cozy covered porch and spacious back yard built for entertaining. Fencing and Back Yard has been recently redone. Generous Sized lot. Super Convenient location to Downtown and Belle Isle. This is the one you have been waiting for!

For open house information, contact Matt Rutledge, Hometown Realty at 804-730-7195

4021 Traylor Drive, North Chesterfield, 23235 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,343 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Traylor Estates with hardwood and ceramic flooring, recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances and gas range with an oven and extra oven under the counter. Natural gas was added to the home with a high efficiency natural gas heat system and tankless hot water heater. This home also has beautiful plantation style shutters and freshly renovated laundry room with new floors, cabinets, lighting and new sink. the beautiful landscaping outside , it has professional outdoor landscape lighting, new paved driveway and irrigation system. All of the water and sewer lines for the house have also been recently updated. The Traylor Estates neighborhood comes with access to a large picnic area on the water just down the street, with a private boat landing and even offers grills to make food for the picnic!

For open house information, contact Chase Gibrall, Clocktower Realty Group at 804-505-4274