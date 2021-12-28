Take a look at these homes on the Bakersfield market now

(Bakersfield, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bakersfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

732 Wayne, Bakersfield, 93304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has laminate flooring, cabinets, and countertops. Double pane windows, double glass door in living room. This beautiful home has a large paneled den with a bar. Laundry room and much more. Perfect home to entertain family and friends.

5700 Monitor Street, Bakersfield, 93307 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Location!!!Location!!!Location!!! Beautiful corner house in a great location with a huge backyard. Nice sized bedrooms and a spacious living room. New bottom kitchen cabinets installed, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal, and new glass sliding door heading to backyard.

1301 Taft Highway, Bakersfield, 93307 2 Beds 2 Baths | $47,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Take a look at this beautiful turnkey manufactured home in the highly desired Southland Mobile Home Park located in Southwest Bakersfield. You will not be disappointed! Make an offer today before it's gone!

13105 Boyd Lake Drive, Bakersfield, 93314 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Desired NW location, Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen with granite island over-looking the great room, breakfast area, cherry stained cabinets. Low maintenance Large back yard, with covered patio great for entertaining. great schools! Must see to appreciate.

