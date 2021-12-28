Denver-curious? These homes are on the market

(Denver, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Denver than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2301 S Race Street #A, Denver, 80210 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Condominium | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1957

***INVESTOR SPECIAL***Directly across the street from UNIVERSITY OF DENVER! 2bd/1ba walking distance to campus, light rail, Magness Arena, Newman Center for the Performing Arts and much more. Minutes away from Observatory and Wash Park, Cherry Creek and Old South Gaylord. ***RESERVED COVERED PARKING SPACE*** All appliances included. Granite tile countertops and new bathroom tile. On-site laundry and storage. Ready to move in. For more information on owner financing and lease to own terms, please contact jeff.mcgahey@englevoelkers or text 720-309-2059.

For open house information, contact Jeff McGahey, Engel & Volkers Denver at 720-692-6563

1661 S Idalia Circle, Aurora, 80017 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Updated 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome with a finished basement. When you enter the home, you’ll notice the wide plank wood flooring throughout the main level and the wood burning fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with slab granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including the stove/oven/range, microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. There are 2 bedroom upstairs, the master and a secondary bedroom and a full bath. In the finished basement, you’ll find 2 bedrooms (both non-conforming), the laundry area and a remodeled bathroom with a shower. There is one reserved parking space and plenty of room for guest parking. Convenient to open space with miles of paved trails, good bike lanes, restaurants, 1-70 and I-225.

For open house information, contact Kirk Wodell, Keller Williams DTC at 303-771-7500

9355 Lilly Court, Thornton, 80229 3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Looking for a starter home? Look no more! Welcome to this absolutely charming ranch style home located in Thornton, Colorado. This three bedroom, two bath home offers completely fresh paint inside and out, new carpet, granite countertops, and chair railing in the kitchen. Quiet, established neighborhood, close to the light rail, shopping, dining, and parks. Do not miss this opportunity! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jason Taft MRP, Keller Williams Freedom Realty at 719-600-3400

11760 Pennsylvania St, Northglenn, 80233 2 Beds 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Excellent location. This brick ranch single family home with covered porch, private side and back yards, is less than one mile from E.B. Rains junior memorial park, Don Anema skatepark, Webster Lake, Northglenn recreation center, shopping, & restaurants. Inside offers 2 Main floor bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom(updated2019). Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The basement hosts a laundry room(washer, dryer included!), rec room with wet bar, and area that could be converted into a 3rd non conforming bedroom or living room. NO HOA!

For open house information, contact Shawn Maier, Keller Williams 1st Realty at 303-776-3200