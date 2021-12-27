ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make DevTestOps Orchestration for Agile Teams Work

By Katalon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Testing early, regularly, and across the software delivery pipeline are all methods that are used during the software testing process. Using...

Forbes

When And How To Choose A Customer Journey Orchestration Tech

Ray Gerber, Chief Solutions Officer at Thunderhead, has over 30 years’ experience in building innovative technologies for enterprise. As businesses strive to become truly customer-centric, many are turning to customer journey orchestration (CJO) technology to transform their fortunes. However, where do you start when buying one of these platforms, and how can it change the way the company operates?
SOFTWARE
enterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work model: 4 tips for teams in 2022

In 2022, the hybrid work model will be called, simply, "work." Until it’s the norm, teams will have growing pains making the adjustment. While there is no cookie-cutter approach for all people, roles, or projects, consider these tips to smooth the transition. 1. Co-create the hybrid work model with...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle not working: How to fix and known workarounds

One of the best parts of the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience is its Big Team Battle mode, which sees two teams of 12 players duke it out with various weapons, vehicles, and equipment pieces across three huge maps and several different game modes. Unfortunately, ever since Halo Infinite's official launch on Dec. 8, players have been experiencing widespread issues while trying to connect to Big Team Battle matches. This has made the Big Team Battle playlist very frustrating to play in.
VIDEO GAMES
#Orchestration#Software Testing#Agile#Devtestops
towardsdatascience.com

How to Work With Python Generators

Did you ever have issues processing a dataset that was too large to fit in memory? Did you ever write complex and ugly-looking for-loops as you wanted to iterate over some computed values that require maintaining state? Or did you ever have to consume data from a potentially infinite stream like a Kafka message queue and for that wrote code that made this look like rocket science?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
VentureBeat

How Kubernetes quickly became a key container orchestration system

This article was contributed by Nate Matherson, cofounder, and CEO of ContainIQ. Containerization has transformed the way modern applications are developed. More and more teams are adopting intelligent application architectures like microservices to break their apps down into easily manageable units with the help of containers. Kubernetes has proven to...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What Makes DevOps Orchestration Worth the Investment

Automation is a hot issue for businesses of all sizes, across all industries. Automation alone is not enough. The workflow between Dev and Ops must be orchestrated to reduce siloed functions among teams. DevOps orchestration is the automation of numerous processes that run concurrently in order to reduce production issues and time to market. As a result, DevOps teams can focus on more critical projects and decision-making rather than building pipelines. With a platform where all activities are consolidated and updated constantly boosts effective communication between operation and development teams.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Upgrade a Laravel App to the Latest Version

A step-by-step guide of how to upgrade a laravel application to the latest version. The guide is written when the application is of version 8.33 and PHP 8.0. It's important to check on both of them when trying to make an upgrade. There may be a few files that need to be updated that have not been listed on this guide please don't forget to read the upgrade documentation that is available on the official lararvel website. You need to quickly update these changes then copy and paste the latest files of the code.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Research: The Misconfiguration of Real Time Databases in Mobile App Development

Check Point Research (CPR) recently discovered that in the last few months, many application developers put their data and users’ data at risk. In some cases, this type of misuse only affects the users, however, the developers were also left vulnerable. The misconfiguration of real-time databases is not new, but to our surprise, the scope of the issue is still far too broad and affects millions of users. All our researchers had to do was attempt to access the data, there was nothing in place to stop the unauthorized access from being processed.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What is the Xfinity Status Code 222? How do I fix it?

Many households worldwide have embraced digital cable boxes for streaming their favorite TV shows and live programs. Digital cable boxes have many advantages that allow you to pause, rewind, and record your favorite shows to watch at your convenience. The Xfinity cable box is no exception as it also allows you to enjoy all that and many more. However, their convenience does not mean that the digital cable boxes function perfectly without any shortcomings. For instance, you might be in the middle of watching or recording your favorite TV show, and suddenly there is a pop-up of an error message that disrupts your streaming. Comcast Xfinity Status Code 222 is an example of an error message encountered by many Xfinity users when their connection is interrupted. In simple terms, this is an error that interrupts your video streaming on your cable box. The displaying of an error message ideally means that you need to do some troubleshooting.
TV SHOWS
HackerNoon

How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips

It is important to choose the right tech stack in advance. Check whether it will be scalable and whether it will be easy to find an expert to support it in the future. When you start to grow and the specialists change, there may be problems. You have to focus on the team. That’s the most important thing. First, you invest in the team, then it produces results. You must not be afraid to say no to those you doubt and wait for the right experts. Hire only those who are really passionate about their work. The end consumer will feel that love. Cherish your reputation from the very beginning. You have to nurture and defend it. It’s a crucial investment. If the reputation is bad, it will be difficult to clear it. We don't have such experience, but I know projects that have dealt with it. It happens if you forget about users and think only about money. First of all, you have to focus on the users who bring you that money. The first 2-3 years of the project are the most intense. It’s like with a baby. At first, you don't sleep at all. Then the team starts to get involved more, you delegate more tasks and get some free time. But even at the start, you have to take care of yourself to avoid burnout.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Developing an agile organization

Some organizations, or parts of organizations, are very good at working in environments that are highly unpredictable and where much is unknown. This is because they prioritize organizational learning. Such ways of working are becoming more valuable as the world becomes even more fast-paced, unpredictable and volatile. The ability to change direction to suit rapidly changing circumstances without the need for planning, design, blueprint or management diktat is a competitive advantage. Such organizations are, to borrow from Heifetz and Lansky (1), "adaptive".
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Higher-Order Function in JavaScript with ES6 Examples

In this article, we are going to learn higher-order functions in JavaScript, as well as see the ways you can use them. The JavaScript function is a first-class object. The function passed as an argument to a higher-order function is called callback. The key feature of these functions is that they can accept other functions as arguments and/or specify a function as a return value. We call the function from the callback from the function that transfers a specific operation to a specific function that implements this operation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Forbes

How Agile Projects Destroy Agility (And People)

Andrea is President and co-founder of AgileSherpas, the leader in Agile transformations for marketers and other non-technical teams. If you’re looking at the new year as the perfect opportunity to test out agile ways of working, you’re in good company. Agile teams are often able to cut their delivery times in half, and organizations that successfully transition to agile models enjoy 30%-50% improvement in operational performance, plus a 20%-30% increase in financial performance, according to McKinsey.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview

The NFT market is valued at $7 billion but experts believe it is heading to a trillion-dollar valuation. Celebrity collectors continue to acquire blue-chip collections like the Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Cool Cats, Pudgy Penguins, etc. NFTs have become an anthem being chorused across media platforms, especially Twitter. The term 'NFT' even made its way to Collins Dictionary as the word of the year 2021. Cosmos is the internet of blockchains, fielding several interoperable and independent blockchains which can communicate with each other.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

6 Ways A Node Developer Can Drastically Boost Their Productivity

These six productivity tips will supercharge your productivity as a Node developer. You'll save hours of time which you can then invest in other activities. Very experienced engineers would probably already be doing at least some of these techniques. Use the fuzzy finder in vscode to help you find files hidden in your project's folders. Use a real debugger instead of using the console console to run your app. Set a breakpoint in your app then run your code and see all variables in the debug tab. Use an IntelliJ or WebStorm, press `shift` twice quickly instead of pressing `Alt+P`.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Developer's New Best Friend: Codiga Coding Assistant

Coding Assistant is an easy way to find the right code online that is safe, secure, and reliable. It allows you to populate code that has been vetted and trusted by other developers in a matter of seconds, as well as share your own coding patterns with other users in real-time. This feature works anywhere you write code and in any language, and you can import code into your IDE in seconds. It can be easily added to your environment using our VS Code, IntelliJ, and Chrome plugins, which will populate Recipes directly in your environment.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Edge Computing is So Fun Part 6: Why You Need to Embrace The Open RAN Ecosystem

According to GSMA Intelligence’s CAPEX forecast, 5G will cost almost US $1 trillion to deploy over the next half decade. With 5G, it will require more network densification, which means a lot of the capex investment will go into the RAN\* (Radio Access Network.) In fact, the share of RAN in total capex will grow from 62% in 2018 to 86% in 2025. To deal with the challenge associated with upgrading and rolling out networks, several operators (AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO and Orange) created the [O-RAN Alliance] in February 2018.
SOFTWARE
