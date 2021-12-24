DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022

With native cross-chain trading and very attractive Bitcoin APYs, Thorwallet offers a user-friendly UI with all the trimmings this Christmas. As we near the end of a spectacularly explosive year for the growth of DeFi and blockchain technology in general, both interest and investment in the industry are at an all-time high. Institutions continue to explore the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum as major investment assets, but decentralized finance solutions have also becoming major forces to be reckoned with; offering financial inclusion to millions of unbanked people around the world, DeFi products are enabling people everywhere to unlock new and independent sources of income as the global economy continues to struggle with the fallout from COVID-19.

