ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022

By UppLabs
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among the most significant Fintech and digital banking innovations are new platforms...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Pollen DeFi announces IDO on Roco Finance launchpad

DeFi index platform Pollen recently announced its PLN token IDO on Roco Finance launchpad. Roco Finance is a decentralized GameFi platform built on Avalanche, which, besides providing blockchain services to game developers, content creators and player communities, also mediates with the RocoStarter IGO platform to promote up-and-coming projects at the seed and incubation stage.
MARKETS
ishn.com

Artificial intelligence and automation helps with holiday retail shipping

Businesses can achieve maximum success during the holiday season by utilizing AI and automation in their retail shipping operations. The holiday season is critical for companies, but the increased sales often come with shipping headaches. Luckily, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation provide key solutions for simplifying shipping for businesses and customers.
RETAIL
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

T-Mobile makes changes to SIM Swap policy

If you go to the subreddit thread on T-Mobile, you’ll see posts from customers who have had bad experiences with SIM swap scams the past few years. Finally, the carrier is taking some steps to ensure that their subscribers will not be scammed when they bring their devices in for repairs or other in-store tasks. Changing a T-Mobile SIM card will now require SMS verification through the customer or two employees at the store will need to enter their credentials to verify the change.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

ISAs promised to change education finance. It’s ISAs that are having to change instead.

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: Why ISAs are under scrutiny, Rocket Companies buys Truebill, and RadioShack lives — as a DeFi project. Income share agreements became a popular way for people to jump into the tech industry, rising alongside bootcamps that promised a fast track into high-paying jobs. They’ve offered a way for students to enroll in programs without upfront costs, instead paying a percentage of their future income. And they’ve operated in a regulatory gray area.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Defi#Biometrics#Innovation#Decentralized Finance
Dark Reading

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities

Edison, NJ (December 20, 2021) -- Brillio, a leader in digital technology consulting and services, announced today that it has acquired the New York-based digital transformation and cloud consulting firm Cedrus Digital. This acquisition significantly strengthens Brillio’s product & platform engineering, data analytics engineering, cloud security and digital infrastructure capabilities, increasing Brillio’s near-shore presence and proximity to their strategic relationships in North America.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Women-led Anthemis raises $700 million for embedded finance startups while modeling diversity

Investment platform Anthemis Group raises $700 million, which they will use to fund embedded finance startups and early stage fintechs. Anthemis has made more than 150 investments in fintechs including Betterment, eToro, Currency Cloud, The Climate Corporation, Carta, and Happy Money. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Edelweiss General Insurance, PhonePe Partner on Digital Motor Insurance

Indian InsurTech Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) recently partnered with digital payments platform PhonePe to offer digital motor insurance products. PhonePe customers can now buy EGI’s motor insurance policy with no paperwork in a few clicks and add additional benefits, including depreciation protection, engine protection, consumable expense protection, roadside assistance and key and lock protection.
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Customer experience is shaping the usability of biometrics in banking

The rapid acceleration of technology adoption and rising customer expectations over the past 18 months have led banks to double down on their digital efforts and are placing customer experience as the key way to stay ahead of their competition. Banks with top customer experience are seeing bigger revenues than their less customer-centric competitors, as well as larger wallet share, higher customer retention, and brand loyalty.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Fintech
World Economic Forum

How Mobility Shapes Inclusion and Sustainable Growth in Global Cities

Access is an essential prerequisite for social equity and prosperity. To take full advantage of the opportunities available in a society, they must be accessible to as many people as possible. Mobility is a crucial requirement for accessibility and, in turn, for socio-economic growth. But mobility solutions are still far from equitable in many places. This White Paper, a joint effort between the World Economic Forum, BCG and the University of St Gallen, proposes innovative and expanded solutions for public- and private-sector mobility organizations, policy-makers and experts to make mobility the key to inclusion and sustainable growth.
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

The new mobility playbook: what will shape corporate strategies in 2022?

The automotive industry continues to grapple with supply chain constraints, labour shortages, pressing environmental concerns and a volatile pandemic, yet executive confidence remains high and the market outlook is stable. The financial investments demanded for connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility are as high as ever, but the majority of leadership expects to see more profitable growth in 2022. In this era of rapid evolution and seemingly conflicting trends, where are sector players directing their strategic focus?
ECONOMY
u.today

Wojak Finance DeFi Shares Details of Its NFT Program

Wojak Finance, a hyper-deflationary decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol reveals details of its NFT rewards program for crypto students. According to the latest official announcement shared by the Wojak Finance (WOJ) team, its digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens) will be prizes for the students of Wojak’s upcoming crypto education initiative. Only...
EDUCATION
aithority.com

Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
SOFTWARE
u.today

Gluwa DeFi Distributes First Batch of Rewards: Details

Gluwa, an ecosystem of decentralized finance products, launches its distribution program for clients of the Gluwa Invest Bond Accounts module. First Gluwa DeFi product starts distributing stablecoins. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Gluwa, an ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) products for the unbanked community, starts distributing rewards...
MARKETS
World Economic Forum

How 4IR is encouraging the development of people, not just machines

New manufacturing opportunities are expected to create 133 million jobs in the next four years due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), but an estimated 75 million jobs are likely to be lost to technology development at the same time. Manufacturers must prioritise their people and their technology to thrive...
TECHNOLOGY
beincrypto.com

Grim Finance Becomes Latest DeFi Exploit After $30M Hack

It has been a grim weekend for the Grim Finance protocol which has reported that it had been exploited to the tune of $30 million. On Dec 19, the decentralized finance project Grim Finance alerted its uses to an attack. The team stated that the platform had been exploited by an “external attacker” that has made off with $30 million worth of crypto assets.
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

As Interest in Decentralized Finance Peaks, This Project May Have the Full DeFi 2.0 Package

With native cross-chain trading and very attractive Bitcoin APYs, Thorwallet offers a user-friendly UI with all the trimmings this Christmas. As we near the end of a spectacularly explosive year for the growth of DeFi and blockchain technology in general, both interest and investment in the industry are at an all-time high. Institutions continue to explore the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum as major investment assets, but decentralized finance solutions have also becoming major forces to be reckoned with; offering financial inclusion to millions of unbanked people around the world, DeFi products are enabling people everywhere to unlock new and independent sources of income as the global economy continues to struggle with the fallout from COVID-19.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DeFi protocol Grim Finance lost $30M in 5x reentrancy hack

The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Grim Finance reported $30 million in losses due to a reentrancy exploit of the platform’s deposits. Grim Finance officially announced on Saturday that an “external attacker” had exploited the DeFi platform, stealing “over $30 million” worth of cryptocurrencies. According to...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

867
Followers
10K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy