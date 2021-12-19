Check out these Belfast homes on the market

(Belfast, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belfast will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

171 Back Belmont Road, Belfast, 04915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Newer, move in ready, spacious ranch with all new appliances. and partially finished walk out basement. Only 14 years old, this home is in great condition, situated in a pleasant setting close to town. Large open concept kitchen, living room and dining area with French doors to back deck. Hardwood floors and lots of light with large windows. Oversize mudroom between kitchen door and garage with doors front and back. Large walk out, super dry basement with roll up door is being finished. Stud walls in place. Buyer can change layout before sheetrock if desired. Billiard room and large bar area with bar fridge and wine bar. 22.5 KW Generac and paved driveway.

107 Belfast Augusta Road E, Searsmont, 04973 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1970

As you step into the home, beautiful views across the 10 +/- acres comprised of a large pond, bubbling stream, fields, and adjacent woods welcomes you. This four-season sunroom is sunny all day long with magical sunsets from the wall of screened windows. A wall mounted air conditioner keeps it comfortable in warm weather. The kitchen is furnished with newer stainless steel appliances and lots of custom cabinets and drawers, ash flooring, and a spacious dining area. The living room features a pellet stove fireplace insert, large windows and hardwood floors. Three good sized bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, are located off a central hallway along with a completely renovated full bath with a soaking tub and glass enclosed shower.The walkout lower level provides storage with built in shelving, a woodstove and space for a workshop area. Three rooms on this level have updated windows and consists of a large laundry room with a sink, a ''man cave'' with a 1/2 bath, and an office. A 2-bay garage attached garage opens into the area.Improvements since 2008 include blown-in fiberglass insulation in the walls and sixteen inch cellulose insulation in the attic, pond restoration with new stone added, new drilled well, total bath renovation, new windows in the living room/ bath/basement, new boiler, ash floors in the kitchen and dining area, and new roof and siding in 2020. Located 15 minutes to Belfast and 25 minutes to Camden.

51 Jewell Street, Brooks, 04921 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Delightful, fully renovated home with lots of character. New kitchen and two bathrooms. Four bedrooms upstairs but one room downstairs could easily be a bedroom with bathroom close by. Home sits on a small hill so cellar is quite dry. Large wooded side lot could be split off if desired. Nestled beside mature pines. Golf course nearby as well as great, small restaurant within short walk.

43 Pearl Street, Belfast, 04915 4 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1920

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just around the corner from downtown Belfast and up the street from the waterfront, you'll find this charming home waiting for you! Not only do you have great light and bright space inside with four bedrooms and a large living room, an adorable carriage house and ample yard provide opportunities to enjoy the whole experience of living in the heart of Belfast. Step out of your front door and breathe in the fresh air from the ocean. Create your own studio, workshop, ''me shed,'' or vehicle storage in the carriage house. An open yard area provides opportunity for gardening or an activity space. Recent renovations to the main house include all new windows and a new roof. Bring your design plans to complete bathroom and bedroom remodeling or expansion and make this the custom home within the beltway you've been dreaming of. Properties like this don't stay on the market long, so come for a visit today!

