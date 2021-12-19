Check out these homes for sale in Charlevoix now

(Charlevoix, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Charlevoix. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2505 Sequanota, East Jordan, 49727 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Start living the dream of farm life in Northern Michigan! This property has so many options from Gentleman's farm, to Vineyard to a great land development centrally located between Charlevoix and East Jordan. Here is your chance to make your dream come true, this property is sandwiched between Lake Nowland and Lake Charlevoix. Call or text to set up your personal showing.

For open house information, contact Holly Stark, EXP Realty at 231-536-7700

125 Pine River, Charlevoix, 49720 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

A classic Victorian on Pine River Lane overlooking the channel to Lake Michigan and just steps away from the East Pier head. The 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms include a 2 bedroom upper apartment with a 3rd floor viewing room and balcony. The main level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large covered porch. The home could be easily converted back to a single family or rent one level and live in the other.

For open house information, contact Richard Lobenherz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate at 231-547-9905

115 Pine River, Charlevoix, 49720 1 Bed 1 Bath | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 570 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, Location Location & this is the last 1-Bedroom unit left on the market! The RiverWalk Cottages is Charlevoix's newest condominium development project. Overlooking Pine River Channel, and just steps away from Lake Michigan and Downtown Charlevoix, these high-end separate entry units are an ideal location to take advantage of all Northern Michigan has to offer. Walk downtown to one of Charlevox's local coffee stops and stroll the marina in the morning, watch the sunset from the McSauba sand dunes in the evening before setting out on downtown Charlevoix's famous nightlife and restaurant scene! These 1bed, 1bath units feature electric fireplaces, stainless steal appliances, custom eat-in kitchens and vinyl planked-tile flooring. Upstairs comes equipped with a full wet-bar and kitchenette and has the ability to lock off separately creating independent living areas and separate entry ways for rentals. Beautiful landscaping and on-site parking provided. Units are in a pre-construction stage and ready to be built upon purchase, currently taking reservations for Spring of 2021. Call the listing agent for a detailed list of finishes and features. Units are not subject to city restrictions on short term rentals making them a fantastic opportunity for an individual interested in renting and/or starting their own Airbnb business.

For open house information, contact Richard Lobenherz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate at 231-547-9905

547 Maddy Road, Boyne City, 49712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful home in the heart of Boyne City! Built in 2004, this home has all the amenities of today with virtually no updates needed! Warm hardwood floors throughout high traffic areas, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the baths. The kitchen is bright and airy and is open to the living room providing that spacious feel that's perfect for entertaining or keep track of children. Located in highly acclaimed Boyne City School District. There is a finished bonus room above the garage perfect for an array of uses. The garage is also heated so climbing into a cold vehicle could be a thing of the past! All offers are to be in by Sunday Nov. 14 at 9am. All offers will be reviewed at noon.

For open house information, contact Stephen Parafin, Real Estate One - Charlevoix at 231-547-5100