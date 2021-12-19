Condo-hunt Great River: See what’s on the market now

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Great River or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Great River condos have been selected from our classified listings:

20 Tiffany Court E, Nesconset, 11767 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Condominium | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Absolutely Stunning Brookfield Model Featuring an Open Floor Plan - 3 BR's, 2 & Half Baths Townhouse in The Highly-Desired Country Pointe 24 Hour Gated Community with Very Appealing Taxes! Premium Location, Move in Condition. Clubhouse with Heated Saltwater Pool with Lifeguard, Two tennis courts, Pickleball, Bocce court. Crown custom molding, Granite counters, Granite center island, all window treatments included, light fixtures, ceiling fans, Hi-hats included. Full finished basement with nice Carpeting and Hi Ceilings with Hi-Hat Lighting. Garage. Fully treed rear yard for summer entertainment on the rear deck. Current Smithtown SD Star $1013. TAXES WITH STAR= $5,996

694 Blue Ridge Drive, Medford, 11763 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Condominium | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Gorgeous move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath Forrester ranch unit in highly desired Blue Ride community. Spacious 1 level living with beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms, hall, living room & dining room. Beautiful updated kitchen & bathrooms. Great location with privacy but not far walk from parking. Lovely private outdoor space with paver patio. This unit is must see & hurry it will go FAST!!!

725 Eastview Drive, Central Islip, 11722 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Condominium | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Foxgate at Islip Is a Private Community With 24hr Security, Outdoor Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Ponds And Walking Trails. This corner Unit features 2 Beds and 2 Full Baths. Large Mstr Br W/ Mstr Bath. Unit comes complete with Stackable Washer/Dryer, Eik, Plenty of storage and a large full Basement. Unit has Central A/C, and comes with 1 Parking space in front. Parking lot for guests in area. Close to shopping and Golf.

101 Richmond Boulevard, Ronkonkoma, 11779 2 Beds 1 Bath | $340,000 | Condominium | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This spacious second floor end unit is one of the largest in the desireable Nob Hill North community! (See FloorPlan att) Beautiful luxury vinyl flooring was recently installed throughout the dining area, living room and hallway. Brand new energy star washer/dryer for your in-unit convenience (no more laundromat!) Custom moldings adding beautiful character. Easy, maintenance free living. Common charges incl; Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball & Fitness Center, heat & water, landscaping & snow removal, Gated PM security. Add'l sewer fee $135/qtr. Make this your home sweet home!!!

