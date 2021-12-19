ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

House-hunt Bay City: What’s on the market

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 2 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Bay City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2Gzm_0dR63TOR00

2010 Cr 243 Selkirk Rd, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great views of the Colorado River from all 3 levels of this stunning home. Open concept living room and kitchen located on the second level. Kitchen features breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. Living room has stunning new wood ceilings. Master bedroom is located on the 3rd level with private balcony and bathroom features double sinks, beautiful tile shower and walk in closet with built in dresser. Main level also has two bedrooms, bathroom and office area with built ins. Lower level has a large open are plus bonus kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, mudroom. Enjoy fishing from your personal dock.

For open house information, contact Amberly Savage, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775699)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3homPX_0dR63TOR00

2204 Marguerite, Bay City, 77414

8 Beds 5 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,312 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Impressive historic home built in 1913 that's been beautifully restored! Sits on over a half acre corner lot with beautiful mature oak & pecan trees. Features include heart of pine floors, kitchen with granite countertops, oversized master bath with walk-in shower & claw foot tub, & gorgeous woodwork throughout. Garage apartment & a separate guest quarters, each have a full bathroom, gives extra space for extended family or working from home! In-ground pool & covered patio provide a relaxing entertainment area. Perfect setting for special events or would make a lovely Bed & Breakfast!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775840)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEVYb_0dR63TOR00

2581 Cr 212 Norvell, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1965

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath located on almost an acre of land. Located on a quiet street. Plenty of room to build a barn in the back,

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775903)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17o3Ir_0dR63TOR00

570 Exotic Isle, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,180 Square Feet | Built in 1980

GREAT OPPORTUNITY on the Colorado River! Accessible by cable car, you can make this riverfront home your ultimate getaway. This beautiful two story 4 bed, 3 bath, 3180sqft single family home. Two large covered decks overlooking one of the widest parts of the river. Located on the exclusive Exotic Isle with a .4 acre lot and 280 feet of river frontage. Fenced in community pool area included. Quaint neighborhood situated seven miles upriver from the Intracoastal Waterway with easy access to Matagorda's Bays and offshore fishing. Never flooded. Price reflects the need for a new bulkhead and pier.

For open house information, contact Cindy Tomek, Full Stringer Realty (Matagorda) at 979-863-1143

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775835)

See more property details

