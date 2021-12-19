Check out these Berea homes on the market

(Berea, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Berea than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

965 Big Hill Road, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 2 Baths | $204,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this adorable 4 bed, 2 bath home located close to the heart of Berea. While close to everything, this property offers so much privacy and yard space that you are sure to love! Upon entering this home, the large living room will make you feel right at home. The kitchen and dining combo are very spacious and perfect for gatherings. Off of the kitchen you will find the separate utility room. All bedrooms are generously sized with the primary having it's own private bathroom. The exterior of the home is all brick and all new windows were put in 4 years ago. The hvac was replaced 4 years ago, as well. This property has so much to offer - schedule your showing today!! Home is being sold as-is but inspections are welcome!

1749 Richmond Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Cabin | 1,927 Square Feet | Built in 1997

If BEAUTY, PRIVACY , and CONVENIENCE are what you are looking for then this is it! This log home is located between Richmond and Berea and close to the interstate off of Duncannon Lane. It has 6.58 acres(per pva), a creek, a large front porch for sitting, a big back deck, many garden spots and a blacktop private drive. There is a large master bedroom upstairs with a large walk-in closet and a bathroom. There is also a sitting area or office space located upstairs. Downstairs features two more bedrooms and a bath room with a laundry room. You can sit in your living room next to your cozy fireplace or on the front porch and look out on the large fenced in field. Call today and schedule your appointment. The property is being sold as is.

1594 Scaffold Cane Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Bedford stone 3 bedroom ranch on unfinished basement sitting on 1.39 acre lot with mature trees. Home features open floor plan, den, gas log fireplace, covered front porch, large storage building and more! Lots of potential to make this one really great!

161 Bryant'S Trail Trail, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $201,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Come home to this beautiful brick ranch home. Nestled at the end of a cul de sac, in a welcoming neighborhood. Easy access to I75 and only a few minutes from all the conveniences of town. Property backs up to woods and has many established native perennials. Home has cathedral ceiling in living room and hardwood throughout common areas. Owner's suite has trey ceiling, large bathroom with dual vanity, and walk in closet. Spacious open kitchen with custom cabinets and shelved pantry. This house wont be on the market for long!!

