Single-family homes for sale in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Take a look at these Oceanside listings:

1310 E Taylor St, Vista, 92084 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,672 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Autumn Glen in Vista. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath will not disappoint. Walk into an abundance of light, high ceilings, upgrades, including quartz countertops and updated backsplash in the kitchen, paid off solar, 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room that could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom along with a large walk in linen closet. Outside boasts a resort style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, outdoor work out area, low maintenance landscaping, 4 citrus trees and custom, raised garden beds perfect for planting whatever you desire. Spend your days relaxing by the sparkling pool and fire pit in this entertainers dream home.

For open house information, contact Abe Woody, Sand & Sea Investments at 858-336-9836

1118 Prospect Cir, Vista, 92081 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Miracles happen: amazing turn-key home situated on super quiet private road on South side of Vista is waiting for you. This home will check many boxes. Single story , completely remodeled and upgraded, circular driveway & gorgeous view of the Vista hills from your kitchen & living room windows. Superb refinished wood floors, white kitchen shaker kitchen cabinets, island and gas stove. Relax on front porch and connect to nature. Enjoy the large but low maintenance lot, bring your dogs to play in the fully fenced yard, plenty of room to park your cars & toys. Treasure the privacy but yet minutes to downtown, beaches, golf & freeways. Give yourself the best gift of them all: move-in ready home!

For open house information, contact Lenska Bracknell, LENSKA Realty at 858-717-0314

715 Monterey Ln, Vista, 92084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Ice Cold AC - Solar - Open Floor Plan! Large and central living areas offer functional lifestyle and great space for entertaining. This charming home is on a private street with mountain views and neighbors that demonstrate true pride of ownership. Conveniently located near multiple schools and quick access to several neighborhood parks, tons of shops, local restaurants, and grocery stores. The floor plan offers a very practical 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, extra large dining room that opens to both the kitchen and the main living room, attached 2-car garage, and a sunny backyard with covered patio and space for an RV around the side. The solar panels reduce the average SDGE electric bill to about $10/mo… even when blasting the AC in the summer! This is an excellent home in a beautiful neighborhood. Hurry... This one won’t last long!

For open house information, contact Jesse Morrison, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

1869 Corte Pulsera, Oceanside, 92056 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Highly upgraded Rancho del Oro home featuring owned solar, new windows, freshly remodeled upstairs bathrooms, framed windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout & updated kitchen. An abundance of natural light flows throughout. Family room is centered by gas fed fireplace; modernized w/ new tile & mantle. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinetry, granite countertops, single basin sink & stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom boasts custom barn style closet doors, custom quartz bathroom counter along w/ remodeled shower. With no neighbors behind, the private yard features raised garden beds, mature landscaping, built in BBQ & spa hookup. Neighborhood HOA includes playground!

For open house information, contact Andrea Zeman, San Diego Castles Realty at 858-530-2374