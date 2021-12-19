Top condo units for sale in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Baton Rouge’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

3101 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, 70802 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This conveniently located condo is close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Varsity and much more. It's the ideal place to call home for a college student or small family and features a gated community, keypad entry gate, security cameras and in-ground pool. This open concept condo also features exposed brick in the larger bedroom and living area giving it a rustic flare. HOA fees cover exterior maintenance, insurance, water, sewer and trash disposal. Don't wait, schedule your showing soon!

For open house information, contact RHONDA P SMITH, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

7111 Village Maison Court, Baton Rouge, 70809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance living in this newer construction, GATED subdivision in the middle of BR! Village Charmant is an active lifestyle community offering a fitness center, a multi-purpose room with billiards and card tables, a catering kitchen, a pool and patio area, beautiful grounds including a walking and biking trail that wraps around a scenic stocked pond. Meet your new neighbors at one of their planned social events that includes ice cream or coffee socials, crawfish boils, game and card nights or movie nights. This custom built, single owner, one level condo offers a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and nice natural lighting. Kitchen boasts slab granite counters, gas cooktop, upgraded under cabinet lighting and a large pantry. There is also a separate sunroom/flex space with wall to wall windows. Split floor plan with a generous sized private master suite. Guest bedroom and bath and a 3rd bedroom/office is located on the other side. Tons of storage, 2 car attached garage, private patio area in the rear overlooking a wooded tree line. A fabulous place to call home! Call Katherine Coghlan for more details 225-610-6069

For open house information, contact Katherine Coghlan, Burns & Co Inc at 225-752-3100