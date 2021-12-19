ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Top condo units for sale in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 2 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Baton Rouge’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nx3Pz_0dR614aL00

3101 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, 70802

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This conveniently located condo is close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Varsity and much more. It's the ideal place to call home for a college student or small family and features a gated community, keypad entry gate, security cameras and in-ground pool. This open concept condo also features exposed brick in the larger bedroom and living area giving it a rustic flare. HOA fees cover exterior maintenance, insurance, water, sewer and trash disposal. Don't wait, schedule your showing soon!

For open house information, contact RHONDA P SMITH, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309786)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWtoy_0dR614aL00

7111 Village Maison Court, Baton Rouge, 70809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance living in this newer construction, GATED subdivision in the middle of BR! Village Charmant is an active lifestyle community offering a fitness center, a multi-purpose room with billiards and card tables, a catering kitchen, a pool and patio area, beautiful grounds including a walking and biking trail that wraps around a scenic stocked pond. Meet your new neighbors at one of their planned social events that includes ice cream or coffee socials, crawfish boils, game and card nights or movie nights. This custom built, single owner, one level condo offers a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and nice natural lighting. Kitchen boasts slab granite counters, gas cooktop, upgraded under cabinet lighting and a large pantry. There is also a separate sunroom/flex space with wall to wall windows. Split floor plan with a generous sized private master suite. Guest bedroom and bath and a 3rd bedroom/office is located on the other side. Tons of storage, 2 car attached garage, private patio area in the rear overlooking a wooded tree line. A fabulous place to call home! Call Katherine Coghlan for more details 225-610-6069

For open house information, contact Katherine Coghlan, Burns & Co Inc at 225-752-3100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-NAB21008017)

See more property details

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Urban Living#Condos#Hoa#Exp Realty#Llc
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
509
Followers
574
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy