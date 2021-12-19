Take a look at these homes on the market in Tampa

(Tampa, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tampa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

110 Martinique Avenue, Tampa, 33606 6 Beds 8 Baths | $14,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,272 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Under Construction. New Modern Construction - Davis Islands Luxury Waterfront. This superior Bayfront location offers sweeping water views and quality construction, refined finishes and state-of-the-art design by Modesta Homes. Enjoy the best of waterfront living with a dramatic 38’ floating staircase, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 11,272 sq. ft. of living area, rooftop deck, new dock and elevator. Exceptional living spaces include an office, formal dining room, movie theater, gym, steam room, lounge, entertaining bar, massage room, 500 sq. ft. loft and climate-controlled wine cellar. Experience the best of entertaining in a sleek European design chef’s kitchen with a prep kitchen, waterfall center island, Wolf and Sub-Zero gas appliances, or escape outdoors to a custom waterfront pool with waterfall, floating spa, outdoor kitchen with 36” gas grill, sink and refrigerator, along with dual sun decks, a sunken fire pit, dock and dual lifts (16K and 6K). Additional features in the energy-efficient construction include Hardie exterior, new seawall, 10-car garage and EV charging, 360 degree custom fireplace, Smart Home Systems, Cloplay® modern aluminum and glass impact garage doors, Low-E insulated, ES impact windows/doors, RHEEM Tankless water heater, 2-row theater with 150” 4k Ultra HD screen, Jandy Aqualink pool control, multiple waterfront terraces, dual laundry rooms and tropical landscape. The Davis Islands lifestyle offers A-rated schools and is conveniently located near downtown Tampa, recreation, shopping, dining, parks and entertainment. Listed specifications may vary. Builder reserves the right to change specifications, designs, products, and/or brands based on approved architectural drawings. See virtual tour link for plans and specifications.

11509 Brancato Lane, Riverview, 33578 3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Build a new home on this 1+ acre lot nestled along Bullfrog Creek, with quick and easy access to the interstate this land is perfectly suited. The value is in the land.

1810 E Palm Avenue, Tampa, 33605 1 Bed 1 Bath | $239,900 | Condominium | 867 Square Feet | Built in 2001

1st walk-up home, patio overlooking Palm Ave. Cohiba Floor plan. Large 900 Sq ft Condo with office. Newer floors in the living area.. Home is located close to pool gym and all amenities. This home comes with one assigned parking spot. Community has two pools, spa, charcoal grills, multiple courtyards, 24 hour fitness center, and a market with deli. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, breweries, art galleries, Saturday farmer's market and shopping on 7th Ave. Two blocks from trolley to Channelside, downtown, hockey arena, and Riverwalk.

2123 Wild Grape Place, Riverview, 33578 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Townhouse | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2008

ATTENTION! Pristine 3BR/2.5BA CONSERVATION & POND townhouse! Enjoy this perfectly located Ventura Bay Townhouse. Downstairs, this neat and clean unit has 42" solid wood cabinets, custom backsplash, upgraded fixtures, an open floorplan, 1/2 bath, spacious family room, 1 car garage with high ceiling for storage, relaxing screened (with privacy screening) and covered patio! Upstairs, you'll enjoy a large master bedroom overlooking deep conservation, plenty of natural light, a roomy walk-in closet, and dual sink master bath with a deep tub/shower design. Your second and third bedrooms are evenly sized and compliment to 2nd full bathroom. The laundry closet with shelving additionally rounds out the 2nd floor. Ventura Bay is a gated community that includes an expansive pool, sidewalks, meticulous landscaping, no CDD's, lower HOA fees, and is conveniently located very near US 301, I-75, and Selmon Expressway. Your location matters - so check out the ease of commuting from here - to Tampa and many points of interest. Enjoy nearby stores, entertainment, and dining! Do not miss this opportunity to be your next home! It Won't last long.

