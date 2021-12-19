Owning a home in Cleveland is within reach with one of these condos

(CLEVELAND, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cleveland condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Cleveland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2116 Surrey Rd, Cleveland Heights, 44106 2 Beds 1 Bath | $152,000 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1917

This beautiful condo has all the amenities of modern living while retaining the vintage charm of Cleveland Heights. The location could not be more "ideal". Walk or ride your bike to shopping, cafes and both casual and fine dining. If you choose to enjoy prepping and serving family dinners, you can do it in your renovated kitchen with newer cabinets that have lighting underneath, granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, new sink/faucet, and all stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been updated, too, with a newer vanity, tub and tub tile surround. Refinished hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the kitchen and bathroom floors that have tile. Condo has a one-car detached garage with newer door, a new deck shared with next door condo and a private, spacious storage unit located in the lower level. MLS sheet and pictures tell you more. What is not obvious are the other amenities relative to its LOCATION! Only 2-3 miles from our World Renowned Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University. Drive approximately 5-6 miles to Downtown and enjoy our beautiful Playhouse Square, Art Museum and Science Center just to mention a few of our local Gems!

16112 Maple Park Dr, Maple Heights, 44137 2 Beds 1 Bath | $17,000 | Condominium | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great deal on a first floor level ranch condo. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Newer carpeting. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Bathroom will be completely remodeled by Serve Pro. There was a leak in up units bedroom. Serve has cleaned and gutted bath. Scheduled already for future repair. Assigned parking space in a garage. Don't let this one slip by! Seller is selling in as is condition. They will make no repairs.

3248 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, 44122 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Condominium | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome to this fabulous ranch style condominium in sought after Baywood Estates. As you enter through the foyer, you are looking into an enormous great room that is divided into the entertaining area and dining area. The great room has sliding doors that lead to the back patio, and a wood burning fireplace with marble surround. The master bedroom is oversized with two (his/hers) walk-in closets. The second bedroom features another walk-in closet. This bedroom is currently being used as a TV/office/sitting room and has built-ins with book shelves. The kitchen has extended counter space that could be removed and would then accommodate a larger breakfast room table, if desired.

16435 Heather Ln, Middleburg Heights, 44130 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,900 | Condominium | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo ! Convenient first floor location * Beautifully updated Kitchen with a walk in pantry, Corian countertops and appliances that remain * High end laminate flooring ($6,000 upgraded laminate flooring installed) * Updated Bathroom * Spacious Bedrooms * End unit with the patio facing a wood courtyard * Spacious in unit laundry room * Updated security windows * Additional storage located on the second floor * Upgraded insulated patio door and windows * Very clean and ready to move into !

