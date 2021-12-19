Check out these homes for sale in Elkins now

(Elkins, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elkins. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1008 S Davis Street, Elkins, 26241 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming Brick two story with finished attic home with off street parking. Close to downtown Elkins and enjoy shopping and restaurants. Has three bedrooms, two full baths with one bath completely renovated. Covered deck for great entertaining. Also zoned commercial!

2046 Faulkner Road, Elkins, 26241 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,456 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Stone & wood home above Shaver's Fork River. One floor living & entertaining in basement: game, media, extraliving space. Getaway, country living--a hot tub, decks (1,229sq.ft.) screened porch (295sqft) & mountain views. Nearby Stuart's Park, Canaan Valley & Blackwater Falls state parks, Timberline Mountain skiing, Spruce Knob Lake & Tower, Seneca Rocks. Enjoy trout fishing, water rafting, hiking, biking,& hunting near national forest. See www.staywaterfront.com information&pics

41 Connor Drive, Elkins, 26241 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2007

One story living! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths situated on .93 acres. This home is in like new condition and is move in ready. This country like setting is only 5 minutes from downtown Elkins .

4414 Beverly Pike, Elkins, 26241 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in 1973

The newly paved driveway takes you to a private setting on 6.73 acres that borders the Beverly 5 Lane. Enjoy the beautiful mtn. views from this all brick home with surround deck. Large double windows in the living room for the sunlight and views in the winter months while enjoying the gas logs in the masonary fireplace. A spacious basement that has a dream workshop for the handicrafter. Immaculate home and well maintained for a new owner.

